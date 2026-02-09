King Promise & Mr Eazi Announce Career-Defining Joint Project

The project can be expected to capture their exceptional artistry, which will complement the peculiarity of both whose music has contributed to the advancement of African pop music.

African music icons, close friends, and frequent collaborators Mr Eazi and King Promise will drop a joint LP titled ‘See What We’ve Done’ on 11 March 2026. The project arrives via emPawa Africa.

They set the project off in style with the release of the lead single ‘That Way,’ an Afrobeats nostalgia trip inspired by the millennial pop sounds of the iconic boy band the Backstreet Boys.

GuiltyBeatz and JAE5, architects of contemporary African pop, produced the track. These producers balance familiarity with innovation. ‘That Way’ interpolates the distinctive acoustic guitar melody and vocal hook from the 1999 hit ‘I Want It That Way’ by the Backstreet Boys. The song marries notes from the wistful pop ballad with the infectious rhythmic pulse of modern-day Afrobeats.

The track opens with a familiar warmth and immediately transports listeners back to an era when boy bands ruled the airwaves. However, Mr Eazi and King Promise do not simply recycle nostalgia for cheap thrills. They deconstruct that millennial pop DNA and rebuild it as an Afro fusion banger.

“‘I Want it That Way’ used to be one of our favourite records growing up,” Mr Eazi explains. “Backstreet Boys, Westlife, that is what we all grew up listening to. Once I heard the beat with that interpolation, I was like ‘Jeez, we gotta do this one.’ It was just us having fun playing with nostalgia.”

King Promise adds, “Sometimes you hear a classic, and you just know you can take it somewhere new. That is what ‘That Way’ is: Mr Eazi and I taking an anthem everyone grew up with and flipping it into something that hits different. Same heart, new pulse.”

Charlie Rees directed the video for ‘That Way’ at a private airport hangar near London. The visual pays faithful homage to the aviation aesthetic of the original Backstreet Boys video. This bold nod to peak noughties boy band nostalgia shows both artists fully embracing their heartthrob era.

Mr Eazi and King Promise have a joint project on the way

A Project That Celebrates A Decade of Friendship

The friendship between the two stars goes back nearly to the beginning of their respective careers. At that time, the Nigerian born Mr Eazi built his path to superstardom out of his second home in Accra, Ghana, while King Promise made his earliest inroads into the music business.

The upcoming album builds on years of collaboration that include ‘Dabebi’ in 2018, ‘Call Waiting’ in 2019, ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ in 2020, and the smash hit ‘See What We’ve Done’ released last summer.