What I did that broke my father’s heart – Fireboy

Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has opened up about what he did that broke his father’s heart.

According to the 29-year-old singer, his father is unhappy with him because he got tattoos.

He explained that his action broke his father's heart, which is one thing his father would never forgive him for.

Fireboy made the revelation while speaking on the recent episode of the 90s Baby Show, adding that he wears a jalabiya to hide his tattoos whenever his father visits him.

However, he noted that his father has no issue with his piercings.

Expressing his love for tattoos, Fireboy said he would still have gotten a tattoo if he were not an artist.

He explained that tattoos are an art that allows him to step out dressed in a singlet and still have a presence.

Fireboy said, “One thing that I would do that can break my dad’s heart? I think I already did; my tattoos. Whenever he comes to visit me, I’m always on jalabiya, fully covered. Because tattoos, they break his heart every time he sees them.

“My dad doesn’t have a problem with my piercing but these tattoos? He will never forgive me for these things.