'I need to get closer to God' – Fireboy DML seeks stronger relationship with God

Nigerian Afrobeats Sensational Superstar, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has expressed a strong desire to be closer to God to improve his relationship with Him.

The talented and creative music sensation took to his social media platforms to speak about his serious relationship with God on Sunday.

I need to get closer to God, Fireboy said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‘Play Boy crooner had earlier released his much anticipated third studio album titled “Playboy”.

The singer showed his lyrical genius and phenomenal music craft in that song, by exploring his desires and giving music lovers an album that relates to the difficulties that come with giving oneself solely to one person.

The 14-track album is Fireboy’s third project in four years after releasing ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps’ in 2019 and ‘Apollo’ in 2020. Playboy is released under YBNL and Empire.

Fireboy DML has become a household name in the music scene with just a few years in the industry. The singer is already a renowned artiste and a globally recognised artiste.

In just four years as a superstar, he has released three incredible albums and achieved greatly. He surely deserved encomiums and plaudits for hard work, dedication, amazing talent, creativity and vocal dexterity.

The 2022 BET Best International Act Nominee and Billboard Hot 100 charting artiste is one of the sensational superstars currently dominating the Afrobeats scene.