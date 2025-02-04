Sean 'Diddy' Combs rushed out of jail to hospital at night

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, is in headlines again after getting rushed out of prison to a nearby hospital

The rapper was taken to the Brooklyn Hospital Centre at approximately 10 p.m., according to a law enforcement source familiar with the case who spoke to the New York Post. According to reports, this late-night transfer was carried out to avoid attracting the notice of other prisoners or prison authorities.

The rapper was rushed to the hospital for an MRI scan (a noninvasive procedure that uses high-resolution images from the MRI machine to evaluate the organs, tissues, and skeletal system), according to multiple sources who also confirmed this to the news outlet.

According to reports, the rapper was taken back to his cell a few hours later and did not spend the night at the hospital.

Recall that the music mogul is facing a plethora of legal issues after being arrested on Monday, September 17, 2024, at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, New York and being taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations. He was then charged with multiple charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, and other crimes.

Then in October 2024, he was hit with a 120-person sexual assault lawsuit and according to BBC News, the Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee announced that he and his firm would be representing said victims. Buzbee also alleged that victims in the suit include minors who were abused when they were as young as nine years old.