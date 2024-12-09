Jay Z accused of raping 13-year-old girl in Diddy lawsuit, rapper responds

American rapper Jay Z has refuted the claims that he raped a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2000, as stated in the amended lawsuit against Diddy.

The woman, who is identified as a 'Jane Doe' in the lawsuit, said she was only 13 years old at the time Diddy and Jay Z allegedly assaulted her at an after-party on the heels of the Video Music Awards in 2000.

According to her suit, she alleged that she began to feel woozy after injesting a drink at the party and wandered into a nearby bedroom, adding that Jay Z raped her first, followed by Diddy. The woman further claimed that she hit Diddy and was then able to run out of the party.

After the reports became public, a detailed statement was published on X by Jay-Z’s label, Roc Nation.

Bashing the lawyer behind the lawsuit, the statement read, “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are,”

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case" Jay Z added.

In his statement to CNN, he said, "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age.”