Nigerians react as Yul Edochie says women prefer confident men to wealthy men

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has found himself in the headlines again, and this time, for handing out dating advice. According to the actor and self-proclaimed love expert, money isn't what attracts women; confidence is.
The highly controversial actor took to Instagram on April 7, 2025, Edochie advised men to walk up to women they fancy, irrespective of their status.
Young men, let me give you some tips as an OG in the game. If you like a lady, no matter her status, walk up to her and tell her you like her. Don’t wait till you have money before you can talk. Money is not everything.
Yul emphasised that confidence is king, no matter the class or calibre of the woman, stressing that at the end of the day the worst thing a disinterested woman can say is no.
Confidence is number 1.Ladies love men who have guts and confidence no matter their class. Never let your confidence level drop for any reason. She will not kill you,she’ll either say yes or no. But most likely, in the end she’ll say yes, because like I told you before, ladies love strong men.
As would be expected, his bold statement raked all sorts of reactions from social media users. While some users praised the idea that boldness matters, others weren’t buying it at all.
See some reactions below:
Do people take advice from this man? Just curious.
So this Monday morning na you advise guys say you be OG for walking up to a lady because you have guts. You think every lady is like Judy? Hissssssss…
I never knew walking up to a lady makes u a “Strong man” 😂
Don't listen to him guys. Make sure you have the money before you say money is not everything. Make your crush no pour u spppit for face
You can take the advice, and still make the money.
Na confidence dey attract lady, no be money! Pastor Yul Edochie get am right, bold move na the key, no wait for rich, just approach am with confidence, God will handle the rest.
Yul abeg who send you this advise?