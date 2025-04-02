Portable, Speed Darlington gear up for celebrity boxing match in April

Nigerian musicians, Portable and Speed Darlington, are set to enter the ring in a celebrity showdown this April.

Fans are anticipating this boxing clash which will determine the ultimate winner between the warring entertainers.

The match, set to hold on Friday evening, April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center promises to be explosive.

The feuding stars were caught in a war of words at first when Imo State-born Darlington invited Portable to perform at his upcoming show promising to pay him a fee of ₦500,000.

Portable, born Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, found the proposed payment insulting and declined the invite. The 31-year-old Ijesha-born Zeh Nation boss then went on to mock Darlington for being "poor".

He also claimed that he charges ₦20 million per performance.

“You are inviting me to a show, and you don’t have money. You are using my name to promote your show. I charge ₦20 million, ask around,” Portable said. "…You’re offering me ₦500k, for what? I don’t want to be friends with poor people. I didn't know he is that poor.”

Darlington then responded furiously, accusing Portable of insulting his mother.

“Why did I bring myself low? Why did I contact Portable? I regret it because why the insults? Why did my mother get into the discussion?” he said.

Portable responded by challenging Darlington to a fight. He boasted that he would defeat him just as he did to actor Charles Okocha.

“I want to fight you. We should both be put in a boxing ring. I will defeat you like I defeated Okocha,” he bragged.

To announce the boxing match, the organiser Mygamerush announced on Instagram, "You asked and now it is here. Two street king’s battle for ultimate street supremacy."