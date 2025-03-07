Jarvis recounts how Pellar stayed by her side after jaw surgery

Nigerian content creator Jarvis, known for her impressive artificial intelligence (AI) and non-playable character (NPC) impressions, has opened up about how her boyfriend Pellar supported her after her jaw surgery.
In October 2024, the content creator revealed that she had a tumour in her jaw. Following a series of inquisitions from her fans and followers and accusations that she stopped her content because of her relationship with fellow creator Peller, Jarvis took to her TikTok livestream to speak on her reasons.
Addressing her followers, she said, "Let me tell you guys what happened. I was told that I had a tumour in my jaw. I thought It was teeth problems but it wasn't; the doctor said I had a tumour in my jawline."
She showed the viewers the bump in her jawline, which made one side of her face visibly bigger than the other.
In March 2025, the couple appeared as guests on BTS Reality Show, where Jarvis narrated how her boyfriend stayed by her after the surgery where the tumour was removed. She also clarified that, under public perception, she actually has distant family in Lagos State.
Let me say it as it is. I came to Lagos when I finished school but normally I don't like Lagos because it's too rowdy, being the center of business and everything. It's not like I don't have family here, they are distant and I'm not used to them; I don't know them. So Pellar is like family to me here in Lagos.
When I was sick, I didn't want my family to be worried and stressed about me so he was by my side, alongside our team members who came to visit me. They supported me, and pellar spent a night with me at the hospital.