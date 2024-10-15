Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, 19-year-old content creator Peller won not one but two awards at the show: the TikTok Influencer of the Year and the Next Gen Influencer of the Year. After receiving his award for the Next Gen Influencer of the Year, the energy-filled skit-maker was seen expressing his gratitude to his voters for the award before calling Jarvis on stage.

The adorable moment captured on tape showed Peller dedicating his award to her before handing it to her and in return, she gave him a hug and a kiss right on his lips. Immediately after, a happy Peller was seen blushing and dancing with excitement.

Peller and Jarvis' kiss sparked reactions on Instagram, as it confirmed the speculations many had over time.

"I actually thought they’re just doing all this for content 😂 so true true they’re dating," one person wrote, "The kiss sweet him pass the award 😂," said another.

"Ahhh that kiss was real o😂 if this girl play with peller, he go pain me😂. Wait So no be content????😂" another person wrote.

"They actually look good together tho. Wait So no be content????😂They actually look good together tho"

