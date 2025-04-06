I've caught my friends' wives at governors' houses philandering - Ali Baba

Legendary Nigerian comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, has spoken about his experience meeting the wives of many people he knows in the houses of powerful people, including Governors.

The stand-up comedy royalty made the revelation while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Outside the Box podcast.

He detailed his experience, drawing attention to the unscrupulous activities that go on behind the closed doors of society's rich and powerful.

He recounts a particular time when he met the wife of someone he knew at the governor's house. He was having a meeting. He said the woman had walked out of the bedroom, but the governor had told her to return inside as he was not done with her.

Alibaba added that when he met the woman alongside her husband later, after their encounter at the Governor’s house, he acted like he hadn’t seen her in years. This reaction was well appreciated by the woman, who thanked him when it was just the two of them.

He recalled, “I’ve been in the houses of a lot of big big men, Governors and the rest of them. And I see wives of a lot of people that I know coming to do things and I would greet, ‘how are you? How is everything?’

"And then those guys would do their philandering and tap her bum ‘come on go back inside I’m not finished with you’ and then she goes back inside. And then I run into her at an event in Lagos and the husband is saying ‘oh how are you, meet my wife’, I say ‘oh madam it’s a pleasure, I’ve not seen you in nearly five years, where have you been?’ and she’s like ‘I’ve been around, good to see you’ and then we’ll continue.

"And maybe she sees me somewhere again, she calls me and says ‘Ali thanks’, I say ‘it’s okay’.”