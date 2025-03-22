I still believe - Nollywood actress opens up on struggle with childlessness at 60

Dupe Jaiyesimi, a veteran Nollywood Yoruba actress, has spoken about her struggle with childlessness and her hope of birthing her own child at the age of 60.

She opened up about her intimate personal struggles during an emotionally charged interview on actress Biola Adebayo’s podcast.

On her childlessness, Jaiyesimi revealed that she once got pregnant but tragically lost the pregnancy. She explained that she lost the baby as a result of a condition known as ectopic pregnancy, where the baby is growing outside the womb.

She said, “I was once pregnant, but the scan showed that the baby was growing outside of the womb. After a few weeks, I lost the pregnancy.”

The heartbreak of losing her baby was further compounded by betrayal in her marriage when her then-husband brought another woman who was pregnant with his child into their home.

ALSO READ: Actor Williams Uchemba and wife welcome baby number 2

This betrayal forced her to make the painful decision to leave the marriage.

She recounted, “After I lost the pregnancy, my husband brought another woman home, and she was already expecting his baby. I had no choice but to walk away, and since then, I have remained single.”

Speaking further on her struggle with childlessness, Jaiyesimi revealed that she has undergone two failed rounds of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in an attempt to conceive.

She also admitted that she once considered adopting a child, but was discouraged by her late mother.

“I attempted IVF twice, but it failed,” she said. “At a point, I thought of adopting, but my mother warned me not to bring any child I didn’t conceive into my life.”

ALSO READ: Meet these talented Nollywood Child actors

She therefore expressed deep sadness that she has no children to share in the joy of her 60th birthday celebration.

However, she said she remains hopeful that there is still a chance for her to become a mother as long as she is alive.