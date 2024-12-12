Actor Williams Uchemba and wife welcome baby number 2

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba and his wife Brunella have announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy!

Uchemba announced the good news on December 11, 2024, on his official Instagram page with a video detailing how he missed the baby's birth because he was in Nigeria when he got the call from his wife in England that she was in labour. The video began with their intimate gender reveal party in September 2024 down to his rush to get to his wife's side at the hospital.

Uchemba was also seen praying and declaring the word over his newborn baby boy after meeting him; an action that resonated with many viewers.

"MY GOOD GIFT IS HERE. MY BABY IS HERE! ETHAN CHIDUBEM UCHEMBAH Date of Birth. 9-12-2024," he wrote in his post.

The pair received overwhelming love and support in the comment section from fans, followers and celebrities alike.

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi wished them well, saying, "Beautifullll. Congratulations to you and your beautiful wife. God is the greatest." Singer Johnny Drille said, "Congratulations my bro 🥹 God bless your family ♥️"

Real Warri Pikin also commented, "Awwwww Ethan is soo Cute❤️And This is soo beautiful to watch congratulations to your family,"

Uchemba and his wife got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot in a very colourful wedding ceremony in November of that same year. They then welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Chikamara in the year 2022 and the movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 13, 2022, where he announced the big news.