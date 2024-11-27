Meet these talented Nollywood Child actors

Whether they’re starring in blockbuster family dramas, heartfelt indies, or action-packed thrillers, Nollywood’s child actors are carving out a niche that’s as impactful as it is adorable.

Nollywood has no shortage of talent, but there’s something extra special about its child actors. These young stars bring a mix of innocence, wit, and undeniable charisma to the screen. They play everything from the cheeky kid who knows too much to the wise-beyond-their-years sibling dropping life lessons mid-drama. And let’s not forget their ability to make us cry, laugh, and gasp—sometimes all in the same scene.

Whether they’re playing the precocious kid who always knows too much or the tear-jerking scene-stealer who has us grabbing tissues, these pint-sized stars hold a special place in our hearts. But don’t let their age fool you. These young ones are pros. They’ve swapped playgrounds for movie sets, school uniforms for costumes, and homework for rehearsals. And somehow, they manage to do all of it with the kind of confidence that has us wondering, “What was I doing at their age?” (Spoiler: Definitely not acting in a blockbuster!).

So, who are the young stars lighting up our screens? Let’s take a look at some of Nollywood’s brightest child actors, whose talents prove that sometimes, big things come in small packages.

Maleek Sani and Fawaz Aina (Ikorodu Bois)

Maleek and Fawaz are members of the popular group, Ikorodu Bois who rose to fame through their innovative DIY skits and recreations of popular music videos and movie trailers. Since their formation in 2017, they’ve captivated the world with their impressive content. In 2020, their viral recreation of the movie trailer for Extraction 2 caught the attention of Hollywood producers, leading to an invitation to the set and endorsements from platforms like Netflix. The duo made their acting debut in Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix film Aníkúlápó, and later, Maleek landed a role in Jade Osiberu’s crime thriller, Gangs of Lagos.

He played Obalola, a street kid who aspires to a brighter future. The film garnered acclaim, earning the Best Young Promising Actor award at the 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). This recognition is an indication of his talent and celebrates him as a promising rising star in Nollywood. Maleek also starred in the film Aburo, which was released on May 1, 2024. Fawaz on the other hand played Ọmọba in the 2023 film Ijogbon. He received an honorary recognition from EbonyLife as one of the 100 most influential people in the growth and greatness of Nollywood. They’re both making major moves in the industry.

Simisola Gbadamosi

This 13-year-old is the voice behind the Tola in the animation Iwaju. At the age of six, she won the Best Creative Kid Entrepreneur Award at the Bella Africana Ace Awards. Her journey accelerated in 2021 when she secured the lead voice role as Tola in the Disney+ and Kugali Media collaboration, Iwájú released in 2024. This animated series, produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, got Simisola into the spotlight, introducing her talent to a global audience.

Toluwanimi Olaoye

Toluwanimi Olaoye is a rising actor known for his performances in several projects including A Chain Reaction, Your Excellency, 5 is a Company. He also became the voice behind the animated character, Luo in the Disney+ Kizazi Motto anthology series, Moremi. He portrayed the young Awujale in the biopic, Awujale alongside renowned actors like Sola Sobowale, Mr. Macaroni, and Yemi Sodimu. He has also been featured in YouTube dramas including Oliver and Aunty Jo Series.

Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga

At barely 10 years old, Mofiyinfoluwa has made impressive moves in the Nollywood space. He has starred in notable films such as The House of Secrets, Mikolo, and Muri & Ko. This young boy has shared screen time with talented actors in the industry including the comedienne Kie Kie, Femi Jacobs, Kunle Remi, Bucci Franklin, Bisola Aiyeola, and Kate Henshaw. His collaboration with seasoned stars is a great foundation and pillar of greater things to come for Asenuga.

Diana Egwuatu

This list wouldn’t be complete without including 11-year-old Diana. Although she was in our faces at just three years old, she rose to the limelight in 2018 when she was featured in BB Sasore’s God Calling where she portrayed Lola. She also featured in Her Dark Past, playing the character, Lotanna Nwosu which won the 2024 AMVCA Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie Category. Other films she’s been featured in include Friends Only, Dead of Night, She, and Burna Boy’s music video, Common Person in 2022.

Kosisochukwu Samuel Ogboruche

This young chap is just 15 but has shown he is made for the screen even though he had his breakout role as Elijah in the Prime Video feature, Kill Boro. Before his role in the movie, Kosi featured in the 2020 movie Strain where he portrayed the character of Young Ekene.

Darasimi Nadi

Darasimi Nadi is undeniably one of the most sought-after Nollywood child actors. Her talent earned her a nomination at the 2023 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for her portrayal of Ihunaya in the 2022 film Obara’M, competing in the Best Young/Promising Actor category. The film was directed by Kayode Kasum and featured notable actors including Nancy Isime. Some of her other works include A Green Fever, Aburo, Ègún, Smokescreen, and The Pretty Ones Are the Loneliest.

Pamilerin Ayodeji