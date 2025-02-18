Here are 5 times Davido has crashed out on social media

Afrobeats sensation Davido has been trending on X after his recent outburst directed at the Osun State Commissioner of Police, sparking reactions from many social media users. However, this is not the first time OBO has crashed out on social media over a matter disturbing him. Remember, he has been famous for well over a decade after all.

Here are 5 times Davido has lashed out online:

2015 - Davido crashes out over pregnancy allegations.

In 2015, Davido was very upset after a South African girlie popped out on social media with pregnancy allegations levied against him. He then ranted on Twitter in a series of posts saying that he was of the opinion that a social media bill be passed in Nigeria to regulate the spread of fake news.

I don’t care about what blogs write true or fake but when someone is calling me back to back all the way from another country crying.

“Fuck that shit nigga! They should pass that fucking social media bill because niggas have been talking shot. Just wake up type shit. I don’t understand” the father of one said.

So many people hate on success, nobody wants to see people winning and living smh!..

“I got mentioned as one of the most influential people in 2015 FORBES Africa, why didn’t you’all put that up? But any bad news, dem go rush to put out, don’t get me wrong; if it is true information, then there is absolutely nothing wrong, but why put out lies?” he tweeted rhetorically.

One day you will write shit about someone who can’t handle the pressure and you will see what will happen

2018: Davido lashes out at INEC and President Buhari over Osun State elections.

After the results of the 2018 gubernatorial elections in Osun state were announced, let's just say that Davido was not pleased with the results shown. He called out the Independent Electoral Commission and then president Muhammadu Buhari, saying they should desist from 'tampering with the results' of the election.

The good people of Osun have spoken against no salaries for 3 years, against lack of empathy for pensioners, against fake elephant projects that doesn’t benefit our people.They have voted for a new dawn, the light is here, Imole de INEC should let the people’s will prevail in Osun.

'Tule Jarey' - 2020

Back in 2020, it all started when Zlatan, during an interview, denied knowing who DJ Cuppy is, despite having a song together. Then Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW, claimed that Zlatan never profited from the deals he had with her, after which Cuppy threatened to sue him for defamation.

Then Davido came online with that viral video telling her to free Israel DMW, which soon became a slogan on social media for a while.

Custody dispute with Sophia Momodu - 2024

Another time Davido lashed out on social media was during his child custody battle with his baby mama Sophia Momodu for their daughter Imade. In July 2024, the custody hearing took a messy turn when Davido's late son Ifeanyi was listed as a reason why he was not to be granted custody. After that day, Davido took to his social media to express his anger.

He wrote, "You are constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point u can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us every day of our lives... Imade will grow up to see I fought for her. As for now, u can have her. P.S. She won’t be a child forever. Enjoy, Imade Aurora Adeleke! Your father loves you!"

"Joint custody: Both parents will have access to the child. Sole custody - Only a single parent will have access to the child. All I ask for is JOINT CUSTODY !! And nothing else! But cus it’s ‘Davido’ y'all wanna act like y'all can’t read. Smh.. I’m off this! Yall be blessed, and I pray this never happens to you," he wrote.

Davido calls out the Osun State Commissioner of police - 2025

On February 17, 2025, Davido took to X to heavily insult the commissioner of Police whom he accused of failing to respect the rule of law, describing him as a ‘f**ker’. The ‘Fem’ crooner said this and more in an impassioned rant via a series of posts shared on his social media handles.

“Mr commissioner respect the rule of law!!! You are not madder or crazier than us !! Make we all kuku mad !! MEN MOUNT WALAI TO KRF!!! I will post u everyday everywhere Mr man !!! Try me f**ker” he said in one post.

The singer also posted the commissioner's picture and dragged him even more.

Mr Umar abba osun state commissioner u are a disgrace to ur children !! !!! Game on F**KER !!!! All of us go mad together !! W*rey!!!

However, later that same day, Davido posted a press release the singer conceded that upon further review, there was “genuine efforts” by the commissioner to curtail the chaos as it unfolded.