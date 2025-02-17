Davido make U-turn, praises Osun state commissioner of police after initial outburst

My Take on Osun CP, NPF and Forthcoming LG Elections



Further review of political development in Osun state revealed more facts which include several genuine efforts of the state security agencies including the state Commissioner of Police. The bloodshed of today infuriated me so much that I heaped all the blame on the Commissioner of Police.



I now see that the issue is more than that of the Commissioner of Police or other security chiefs. The needless killings of today angered me so deeply that I thought such should have been nipped in the bud. Yet,I can see that the security agencies led by the Commissioner of Police put in their best and deserve commendation.



In memories of the innocent souls lost, human emotions overwhelmed me and many of my friends around. We did not know the Commissioner of Police had been having sleepless nights alongside other commanders. At this point, the contributions of the police commissioner were not fully appreciated by me. This is a grave oversight and I want to declare that his support for rule of law and protection of peace in Osun state is hereby acknowledged and appreciated.



In memory of the dead and the injured, I urge the security agencies including the Commissioner of Police to redouble their efforts to sustain peace. We must allow rule of law to prevail.



We must also work to ensure that the local government election scheduled for Saturday February 22nd is held peacefully. Achieving this will be a crowning glory not just for politicians but for security chiefs including the Osun state Commissioner of Police.



I wish the Commissioner of Police and other security commanders the best of luck as they address challenges of the moment.



Signed:

Mr David Adeleke

(DAVIDO)