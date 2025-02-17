'We're madder than you' - Davido slams Osun state commissioner of police in X rant

Afrobeat singer, David "Davido" Adeleke has lambasted the Osun state commissioner of police, describing him as a ‘f**ker’.

The ‘Fem’ crooner said this and more in an impassioned rant via a series of posts shared on his social media handles.

Davido accused the commissioner of failing to respect the rule of law.

“Mr commissioner respect the rule of law!!! You are not madder or crazier than us !! Make we all kuku mad !! MEN MOUNT WALAI TO KRF!!! I will post u everyday everywhere Mr man !!! Try me f**ker” he said in one post

In another post, he described the commissioner as a ‘disgrace’ to his children.

"Mr Umar abba osun state commissioner u are a disgrace to ur children !! !!! Game on F**KER !!!! All of us go mad together !! W*rey!!!"

The singer also shared a video vowing to match the commissioner’s ‘madness’.

Davido’s rant is related to his uncle, Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke’s allegations against his predecessor, Oyetola Adegboyega.

On Sunday, Governor Adeleke accused predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola of planning to destabilize the state.

Adeleke claimed Oyetola is using his status as President Tinubu’s nephew to foment chaos in the state.

The governor accused the minister of working in cahoots with the Osun state Commissioner of Police, the Osun state Director of DSS and the State Commandant of the Civil Defense Corps.

The governor called on President Tinubu to intervene in the matter while also asking the Nigerian public to hold Oyetola responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Osun state in the near future.