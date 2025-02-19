Fans urge Portable to surrender to police after being declared wanted

Nigerian street-hop artist, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has sparked reactions online after being declared wanted by the police. Instead of turning himself in, the controversial singer has continued to post on social media, prompting fans to call for his immediate surrender.

The singer was declared wanted by the Ogun State police on February 18, 2025, after he and nine of his associates allegedly assaulted and obstructed officers of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The police force released the official wanted poster across social media, stating that the arrest warrant had been issued against him by the magistrate's court in Ogun state of Nigeria.

Portable has since been in hiding and posting on social media amid the legal woes. In response, concerned fans and social media users have flooded his comment section with advice and criticism, urging him to report to the authorities before the situaton escalates.

See some comments below:

Till you realize you’re yourself enemy, only then will you accept your wrong doings and become a better person .. You’re the one doing yourself nobody is doing you

Can you stop posting and go and do the right thing oremi

If I no see Portable post for 3hrs I go know say he don dey station

Mumu. When they finally catch you, you go regret. Better report yourself.

Alaye all this can’t solve the current problems gba station lo ko lo report ara e at worst they will detain u and charge u to court rather than this mumu posting every minute

You are your own enemy, this pity cars won't work ooo.show first make we reason 😂😂😂😂

Gba station lo

You go learn the hard way murasi 😂😂😂

You have been forgiven but tell us ur location first, we wan check something 🤔

Make dem put price for your head first 😂😂