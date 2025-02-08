Portable speaks from hiding, sparks fear of suicide as he pleads with Ogun govt

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has spoken out from hiding, sparking suicide fear as he pleaded with Ogun State Government.

Recall that Portable reportedly went into hiding after he and his associates assaulted officers of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, OGPDPA, who visited his Odogwu bar and restaurant to seal the property over a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.

In his account of events, Portable claimed the officials stormed his bar, arrested over 20 people, including artists and customers, and seized vehicles, gadgets, and personal belongings.

Ogun State Commissioner for Physical Planning has counted Portable’s account, describing it as “spurious and blatant falsehood”.

Since then, the Ogun State Police Command has arraigned nine of Portable’s associates before a Magistrate’s court in Isabo, Abeokuta, on charges including felony, assault, obstruction, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The defendants were named —Nurudeen Warris (21), Adetola Alashe (25), Samuel Adeleke (28), Oluwaseun Ayenuwa (19), Oluwapelumi Adeosun (20), Gospel Kanu (20), Precious Ohiegebo (19), Ifeoluwa Babatunde (27), and Fatimo Muhammed (26)—pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted bail of N5 million each, with sureties licensed as bond agents registered with the state government. The case was adjourned until March 17 for a further hearing.

However, on Saturday, Portable posted an Instagram message from hiding, appealing to the Ogun state government to release his associates. He said they were only apprentices learning trades.

He denied the allegations of assault, calling them “lies,” and challenged the Ogun officers to provide video evidence of the alleged assault.

Portable noted that he is being “targeted and set up by some certain individuals”.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ hitmaker added in his plea that he is already contemplating taking his own life over the overwhelming stress and frustration the situation has caused him.

He said, “I am from a humble background. I did not fight with anybody until you set me up. Although you get money by looking for trouble, I did not fight anyone,” he said in a mixture of pidgin English and Yoruba.

“They came to the house I am building, and you took my boys. I am taking care of their kids. We have apprentices among them who are learning different trades.

“They lied against us. My glory will kill my enemy. The house they sealed was the land from which I exhumed my mother’s corpse, who died when I was 13 years old. I later built a mansion on the land. The issue of canceling my house is entirely different.

“They should provide evidence of where I was assaulting the officers. Those children cannot harm anyone. They are learning trades. I am helping those children. Did they find Indian hemp with me?