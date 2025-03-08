Davido makes King Charles III’s Commonwealth Music playlist

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has made the list of artists featured on British monarch King Charles III’s Commonwealth music playlist.

The playlist features disco, reggae, and Afrobeats musicians from around Commonwealth countries, with artists like Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, Davido, and Raye making the list.

A new Apple Music program called The King’s Music Room, recorded in his Buckingham Palace office, reveals the monarch's broad musical preferences.

The show is scheduled to air next Monday in commemoration of Commonwealth Day.

The King, who is Head of the Commonwealth, described the playlist as the soundtrack of his life.

He explained, “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others.

“So this is what I particularly wanted to share – songs which have brought me joy.

“This seemed such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year’s Commonwealth Day.”

Meanwhile, Davido announced the release date for the third single on his upcoming album on Friday. He revealed that it will be released on March 14

Davido announced the news in a social media post, revealing the title of the project as ‘Be There Still.’

He wrote, “Vibes that never fade. This one is special. ‘Be There Still’ coming March 14th,” on the post, accompanied by a video featuring a snippet of the song.

In the song, Davido reflects on his 12-year journey in the music industry, highlighting his “success and divine blessings.”

“I want to have it all/ Still they find my result/ Na God dey bless me all the way/ 12 years I am still on top/ And my cup runneth over/ I get days are sober/ ohh ahh sober/ my baby with her rolla,” the lyrics reads.

Recently, the 32-year-old singer rescheduled the release date of his ‘5ive’ album to April 18.

In December, the singer revealed that his upcoming album is “my story, my truth and my growth.”

He added, “My people. The journey continues in 2025 with my new album, ‘5IVE’. This is straight from the heart — my story, my truth and my growth.”