Bobrisky was never in prison - Baale of Kirikiri alleges

I personally called in the EFCC after I summoned the POS operators to my palace. From there, they were able to trace the transactions and decode the money trail. It was shocking how ₦35 million could be sourced from around here so quickly. Clearly, this was not a one-man job. The officials who aided him have been suspended.



The DSS first invited me for questioning, and I told them everything I knew. The EFCC also reached out, and I gave them my full cooperation. As a community leader, I cannot allow this type of impunity to go unchecked.