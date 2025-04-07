Bobrisky was never in prison - Baale of Kirikiri alleges

In a new revelation, the Baale (traditional leader) of Kirikiri Town has alleged that controversial internet personality Bobrisky did not actually serve the 2024 prison sentence he was widely believed to have completed.
The chief, named Babalola Shabi, alleged that the cross-dresser smuggled eight Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards into the Kirikiri custodial facility and used them to funnel a total of N35 million through Point of Sale operators in the area, with intentions to bribe the prison officials for preferential treatment.
“Before the truth came out, everyone believed he was in Kirikiri serving his time. But the reality is that Bobrisky was living comfortably outside the prison walls, thanks to a criminal collaboration involving some officials," he said.
He added that the prison officials who aided Bobrisky have since been suspended.
I personally called in the EFCC after I summoned the POS operators to my palace. From there, they were able to trace the transactions and decode the money trail. It was shocking how ₦35 million could be sourced from around here so quickly. Clearly, this was not a one-man job. The officials who aided him have been suspended.
The DSS first invited me for questioning, and I told them everything I knew. The EFCC also reached out, and I gave them my full cooperation. As a community leader, I cannot allow this type of impunity to go unchecked.
Recall that Bobrisky became a massive mention in news headlines after being arrested, charged and sentenced to six months in prison for abusing Naira notes in 2024. After pleading guilty, he was believed to have served the 6 months in prison until his release, however, popular social media personality Very Dark Man claimed otherwise.
In a scathing viral audio he released on September 24, 2024, Bobrisky alleged that some unnamed EFCC officers collected ₦15 million from him to drop money laundering charges against him.
In the voice note, he also admitted to paying EFCC ₦15 million to clear his money laundering case, also adding how he was taken into a private apartment instead of prison to serve his sentence for abusing the naira.
