Beg my father-in-law to bury my husband - Mohbad's widow Wunmi cries

Wunmi, the young widow of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has taken to social media to beg the public to urge her father-in-law to bury her husband.
The singer, who tragically passed away in September 2023, has yet to be buried, a situation that has left his widow devastated. On March 12, 2025, Wunmi expressed her deep sorrow and frustration over the prolonged delay in her husband’s burial, stressing that he has been in the morgue for too long.
It has been 18 months The heavens know how since my husband left much I miss him. There this world. 18 months of waking up are no words that can every day to a reality l truly describe the depth never asked for. of this pain, the 18 months of missing him emptiness he left behind. with every breath I take.
In her detailed Instagram post, Wunmi begged the public to convince Mohbad's father to give him a well-deserved befitting burial.
To the general public, I am pleading with you, help me ask my father-in-law to bury my husband. There is no reason, no justification for why his body is still lying in the morgue after all this time. No reason why the man I vowed to love forever has been left in cold storage, denied the dignity of a final resting place.
I am not just a widow. I am a woman whose entire world was shattered in an instant. A woman forced to carry not only her grief but the weight of injustice, the cruelty of people who see her pain as entertainment. A woman who is now left with no choice but to beg. Beg for my husband to be buried. Beg for human decency. Beg for what should have been done long ago.
Recall that Mohbad was initially buried the day after he died before he was exhumed for an autopsy and investigations, which have yet to conclude two years later.