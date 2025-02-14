2Baba reportedly missing, family seeks help from DSS

A day after publicly proposing to his new boo, Nigerian singer 2Baba has been declared missing by his family.

On February 14, 2025, the family, through their solicitors, posted their petition of intervention from the Department of State Services, seeking their assistance in tracing the veteran singer.

The petition read in part, "We are writing to urgently seek your assistance regarding a deeply troubling situation involving a member of the Idibia family, Mr. Innocent Idibia (also known as Tuface or 2Baba), who our clients reasonably believe may be missing since Monday 10, February 2025."

"It is our brief that Mr. Innocent left his residence in the early hours of 10th February 2024 in his loungewear, suggesting that he was going on his habitual walk but never returned home since then."

Earlier in the day, on February 14, 2025, 2Baba's mother took to social media to warn the singer's new fiancee Natasha Osawaru to leave him alone.

All mothers in Nigeria should help me beg to beg Ms. Natasha Osawar to free my son," she said in part.

The news of 2Baba's disappearance came as a shock to many because the very day before a video made the rounds on social media of the 'African Queen' crooner asking the Edo state lawmaker to marry him in the presence of their friends.

Overwhelmed by the proposal, Natasha is seen covering her face before saying yes, prompting excitement from the 49-year-old singer who then proclaimed, "the ayes have it".

On Tuesday, 2Baba expressed his desire to marry the 31-year-old lawmaker, weeks after announcing his divorce from estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

In a video that surfaced online, the singer described Natasha as a "young, brilliant and amazing young woman" whom he was keen on marrying.

He added that he had no issues with Annie, while also aiming sly digs at his critics over the past weeks,