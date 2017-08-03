Cheers to Cool FM OAP Dotun and his wife as their marriage reaches the four-year mark today.

The presenter and hypeman has the choicest of sweet words for the woman in his life on the occasion, taking to his Instagram page to write:

"She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future. Keep calm...

"It's our anniversary and we are 4 years today... say a prayer for us..."

Dotun, 33, and Taiwo who happens to be Dbanj's younger sister and Kay Switch's twin, tied the knot in a lovely Lagos ceremony held on August 3, 2013.

Congratulations to the couple, and here's to several more years of uninterrupted happiness from Pulse Weddings.