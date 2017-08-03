Home > Weddings >

Dotun :  OAP, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Do2dtun and Taiwo, his wife have their 4th anniversary today, August 3 2017.

  Published:
OAP Dotun and Taiwo have now been married for four years play

OAP Dotun and Taiwo have now been married for four years

(Instagram / Do2dtun)

Cheers to Cool FM OAP Dotun and his wife as their marriage reaches the four-year mark today.

play Dotun cool FM and his wife at their 2013 nuptials. (ERM)

The presenter and hypeman has the choicest of sweet words for the woman in his life on the occasion, taking to his Instagram page to write:

"She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future. Keep calm...

ALSO READ: Dr. Sid, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

"It's our anniversary and we are 4 years today... say a prayer for us..."

The couple play The pair tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Lagos, 2013 (ERM)

Dotun, 33, and Taiwo who happens to be Dbanj's younger sister and Kay Switch's twin, tied the knot in a lovely Lagos ceremony held on August 3, 2013.

play Do2dtun and his wife, Taiwo, flanked on both sides by the bride's brothers, KaySwitch [left] and D'banj [right] (ERM)

Congratulations to the couple, and here's to several more years of uninterrupted happiness from Pulse Weddings.

