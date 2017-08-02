Home > Weddings >

Dr. Sid, Simi Esiri :  Musician's wife celebrates 3rd anniversary with throwback photos

Dr. Sid, Simi Esiri Musician's wife celebrates 3rd anniversary with throwback photos

The 'Surulere' singer and his boo tied the knot on August 2, 2014.

  • Published:
Simi and Dr Sid all smiles when they tied the knot in 2014 play

Simi and Dr Sid all smiles when they tied the knot in 2014

(Instagram / Simi Esiri)

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Couple celebrate 7 years of marriage
Ayesha, Steph Curry American couple celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Groomsmen Inspiration Extra-dapper ideas for the guys on your bridal party
Pre-wedding Photos These underwater pictures are so wavy
Sunmbo, David Adeoye Couple celebrates 'divine love' on 4th wedding anniversary
Betty, Soni Irabor Media couple celebrate 34th wedding anniversary
The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq Man's proposal at comedy show is the most dramatic EVER!
Traditional Weddings How expensive should they be?
Toyosi Phillips Film producer announces engagement to actor, Etim Effiong
Tiny, TI Embattled American couple celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Happy wedding anniversary to Dr Sid and Simi Esiri.

The amazing couple have now been married for three solid years and today, August 2rd, their anniversary, Simi, 29, shares the happy occasion with her fans on social media.

play It's been three years since that happy nuptials at Oriental Hotels in 2014 (Simi Esiri / Instagram)

 

On her Instagram, she posts four reminiscent photos from their 2014 nuptials and writes:

"Happy 3rd anniversary babe aka Papa Ney Ney!

"May God continue to guide us and give us more reasons to smile and laugh this hard!"

Simi and Dr Sid all smiles when they tied the knot in 2014 play The pair sharing a kiss at the ceremony. Simi shares this photo, along side three other on their 3rd wedding anniversary, 2017. (Simi Esiri / Instagram)

 

The couple tied the knot at the Ikoyi Baptist Church in Lagos three years back, with a grand, celebrity-studded reception held at the Oriental Hotels in Lekki.

play Happy Anniversary to Dr Sid and Simi (Simi Esiri / Instagram)

 

Congratulations to the couple and here's to many more years of happiness from Pulse Weddings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Couple celebrate 7 years of marriagebullet
2 Toyosi Phillips Film producer announces engagement to actor, Etim Effiongbullet
3 Tiny, TI Embattled American couple celebrate 7th wedding anniversarybullet

Weddings

Steph and Ayesha enjoy time out in Seoul, Korea few days before their anniversary.
Ayesha, Steph Curry American couple celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Fliptyce and wife, Halimah rocking a traditional outfit.
Fliptyce Music producer ties the knot with wife, Halimah
It's been 34 amazing years for Betty anf Soni Irabor
Betty, Soni Irabor Media couple celebrate 34th wedding anniversary
Squad goals
Groomsmen Inspiration Extra-dapper ideas for the guys on your bridal party