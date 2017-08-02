Happy wedding anniversary to Dr Sid and Simi Esiri.

The amazing couple have now been married for three solid years and today, August 2rd, their anniversary, Simi, 29, shares the happy occasion with her fans on social media.

On her Instagram, she posts four reminiscent photos from their 2014 nuptials and writes:

"Happy 3rd anniversary babe aka Papa Ney Ney!

"May God continue to guide us and give us more reasons to smile and laugh this hard!"

The couple tied the knot at the Ikoyi Baptist Church in Lagos three years back, with a grand, celebrity-studded reception held at the Oriental Hotels in Lekki.

Congratulations to the couple and here's to many more years of happiness from Pulse Weddings.