Etisalat Nigeria officially confirms brand name change to 9Mobile

In a syndicated announcement across social media announcements, Etisalat said the company will now be known as 9Mobile.

  • Published:
Following our previous report on Etisalat’s brand name change (and the company’s acquisition of the 9Mobile domain name), the company has come out to announce officially that it will known henceforth as 9Mobile

In a syndicated announcement across social media announcements, Etisalat said the company will now be known as 9Mobile and made a point to emphasize that business was going to go on as usual.

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), which previously traded as ‘Etisalat Nigeria’ wishes to inform its over 20 million subscribers, government, regulatory agencies and all relevant stakeholder groups that the telecommunication company has changed its name to 9mobile as a further testament of our unwavering commitment to ensuring business continuity as Nigeria’s fourth largest telecom operator,” read a statement from the company.

According to newly appointed CEO Boye Olusanya, “A strong and resilient Nigerian spirit continues to reside in us, uniting us with our subscribers, confident that you will continue to believe in our new brand, which strongly reflects our innate creativity and youthfulness.”

Mr Boye Olusanya- The man with the task of repositioning Etisalat Nigeria. play

Mr Boye Olusanya- The man with the task of repositioning Etisalat Nigeria.

(ThisDay)

 

Olusanya also announced plans to migrate to the new brand over the coming months whilst urging subscribers on the network to be patient and trust the company’s commitment to remain a listening brand. 

