APC not threatened over PDP National Chairman – Abdullahi

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary says that the party is not threatened by who becomes the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to Supreme Court judgment on the PDP leadership crisis which declared Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic chairman of the party.

Abdullahi said there ought not to be reaction from the APC because it was not a party to the legal suit, adding that it could not be bothered by the court judgment.

“Whichever way you want to look at it, the ruling has no direct consequence on APC whichever faction the pendulum swings to,’’ he said.

Abdullahi added that it would be wrong for anyone to insinuate that the unity of the PDP was a threat to the APC, especially as it had nothing to do with the case.

Also, reacting to the judgment, the newly appointed North-East National Vice Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Mustapha Salihu said the party was not threatened by who became PDP Chairman.

He said the PDP failed when it was in power and had the opportunity in government, stressing that the APC was looking at institution not individuals.

“Makarfi or Ali-Modu Sheriff is no threat to us; we are looking at the institution and not the person.’’

According to him, PDP is party that institutionalised corruption and failed to handle the security of the nation.

Meanwhile, the APC has commiserated with former Governor of Osun and the party’s former Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande over the death of his wife, Mrs Omowunmi Akande who died at 73.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Abdullahi noted that the deceased was a loyal wife throughout the 51 years of her marriage, a dedicated mother, role model and strong pillar of support to her husband during his public assignments as former governor of Osun.

“As former first lady of Osun state, her humility, charitable initiatives and community development efforts endeared her to the people of the state.

“Indeed, the family, government and people of Osun state and indeed our great party have lost an exemplary woman, we would miss her dearly.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akande was the National Chairman of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD), among other public assignments.