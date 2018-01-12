Home > News > World >

Three French prison guards hurt in attack by militant

Al-Qaeda Three French prison guards hurt in attack by militant

Islamic convert Christian Ganczarski, serving an 18-year sentence over the 2002 blast in Djerba that killed 21 people, launched himself...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Paris courthouse sketch of German Al-Qaeda militant Christian Ganczarski, drawn in 2009 play

A Paris courthouse sketch of German Al-Qaeda militant Christian Ganczarski, drawn in 2009

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three guards at a jail in northern France have been injured in a blade attack by a German Al-Qaeda militant who plotted the deadly suicide bombing of a Tunisian synagogue, sources said Thursday.

Islamic convert Christian Ganczarski, serving an 18-year sentence over the 2002 blast in Djerba that killed 21 people, launched himself at prison officers after hearing he may face extradition to the US in connection with 9/11 investigations, according to union sources.

Prison authorities did not confirm or deny the identity of the assailant, but said they were investigating an assault with a razor blade and chisel as a terrorist plot to kill officials.

Regional director of prison services Alain Jego confirmed to AFP that "an inmate, who is finishing a long sentence and who risks being extradited to the United States, assaulted three agents with a blade" at the jail in Vendin-le-Vieil, near the northern town of Lens.

Four officers tried to control the prisoner and three were slightly injured, Jego added.

Ganczarski, who visited Afghan and Pakistani militant camps and met Osama bin Laden, was found guilty in 2009 of helping to plan the Tunisia attack, which was claimed by Al-Qaeda.

In the suicide bombing a fuel tanker rigged with explosives was detonated in front of the Ghriba synagogue on the island of Djerba, killing 14 German tourists, five Tunisians and two French nationals.

Ganczarski put his expertise in radio and Internet communications at the service of Al-Qaeda and helped recruit members in Europe, according to investigators.

He was charged along with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is said to have been be Al-Qaeda's "military commander" and responsible for all foreign operations.

According to Francois Forget, secretary-general of the Ufap-Unsa Justice union, Ganczarski had been informed "that he might be extradited" to the United States as part of investigations into the September 11 attacks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Donald Trump just confirmed that he's an unrepentant racistbullet
2 Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Libyan Navybullet
3 NAFTA As US-Canada tensions mount, Mexico is measured on agreementbullet

Related Articles

In Somalia US strike targets vehicle bomb
In Yemen US drone strike kills Qaeda propaganda chief
In Iraq 38 members of IS, Qaeda hanged for 'terrorism'
In Syria IS will survive Deir Ezzor defeat, warn experts
In Niger American soldiers killed in attack on US-Niger patrol
In Afghanistan Al-Qaeda and Taliban leaders killed
Egypt Mosque Attack Death toll hits 235 after bomb and gun assault
In Somalia US strike kills more than 100 Shabaab fighters

World

Palestinian knifeman Ahmad Alhaw killed one and wounded six in the supermarket attack in Hamburg last July
Ahmad Alhaw Palestinian pleads guilty to Hamburg 'Islamist' knife attack
Hundreds of messages in Cyrillic, scribbled by Soviet soldiers as they battled Hitler's forces in wartorn Berlin, still adorn the walls of the German capital's iconic Reichstag parliament building
In Berlin Woman revives Red Army ghosts in Reichstag graffiti
Tunisian protesters take to the streets in the northern town of Siliana late on January 11, 2018
In Tunisia Citizens arrest over wave of unrest
Dozens of journalists have been arrested in Turkey after the failed coup bid in July 2016
In Turkey Country slams top court for 'wrong decision' on journalists