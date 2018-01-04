news

The United States will hand out $419.1M in aid to Nigeria in 2018, according to AFP.

Every year, the US hands out billions of dollars to over 100 foreign governments in aid funding.

The world’s most powerful nation doles out these monies as its way of supporting global peace, security, and development efforts around the world.

The sums also come in handy in providing humanitarian relief during times of crises across the world.

Apart from bolstering national security, this funding is also allocated to meet the moral, economic and strategic goals of the United States.

Better than 2017

In 2017, the Donald Trump led administration handed out $121M in aid funding to Nigeria.

“With this new assistance, the United States is providing additional emergency food and nutrition assistance, life-saving medical care, improved sanitation, emergency shelter and protection for those who have been affected by conflict,” the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement issued in July of 2017.

As Nigeria continues to battle a bloody insurgency in the northeast and the humanitarian crisis that it has thrown up, the US is funneling more money into Africa’s most populous country in 2018.

Comparison

Nigeria’s $419M in aid this year is significant improvement from previous years.

However, a chunk of other African countries will have bigger pay days.

Uganda is getting $436.4M for instance. Zambia will be receiving $428.9M in aid from Trump’s country and Kenya will get $639.4M.

Nigeria however fares better than South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Cote D’Ivoire and DR Congo who get $310.5M, $274.4M, $146.7M, $140.3M and $200.8M respectively.

America’s number one ally, Israel, will receive the highest aid funding of $3,100M in 2018.

Egypt gets $1, 381.3M, Afghanistan $782.8M and Pakistan $344.6M.