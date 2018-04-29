Home > News > World >

Saudi king launches building of entertainment mega-park

In Saudi Arabia King launches building of entertainment mega-park

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has launched construction of an "entertainment city" near Riyadh, part of a series of multi-billion dollar projects aimed at helping the oil-dependent kingdom diversify its economy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on April 28, 2018, shows King Salman bin Abdulaziz launching the construction of the Qiddiya "entertainment city" play

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on April 28, 2018, shows King Salman bin Abdulaziz launching the construction of the Qiddiya "entertainment city"

(Saudi Royal Palace/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has launched construction of an "entertainment city" near Riyadh, part of a series of multi-billion dollar projects aimed at helping the oil-dependent kingdom diversify its economy.

The project is part of a sweeping reform and investment programme dubbed "Vision 2030", the brainchild of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also attended the launch ceremony at the site on Saturday evening.

Authorities have touted the 334-square kilometre (130 square mile) project in Qiddiya, southwest of the capital, as the kingdom's answer to Disneyland.

Its first phase, which includes high-end theme parks, motor sport facilities and a safari area, is expected to be completed in 2022, officials say.

They hope the park will draw in foreign investment and attract 17 million visitors by 2030.

The kingdom this month hosted its first public film screening in over 35 years, having lifted a decades-long ban on cinemas last year.

In February, Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority said it would stage more than 5,000 festivals and concerts in 2018, double last year's figure, and pump $64 billion (53 billion euros) into the sector in the coming decade.

Saudis currently splurge billions of dollars annually to see films and visit amusement parks in neighbouring tourist hubs like Dubai and Bahrain.

The kingdom has also sought to court investors with three hi-tech "giga projects", funded in part by its sovereign wealth fund.

Aside from Qiddiya, the kingdom has unveiled blueprints for NEOM -- billed as a regional Silicon Valley to be built from scratch -- and a reef-fringed resort destination on the Red Sea.

Skeptics have questioned the viability of the projects, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, in an era of cheap oil.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet
3 In Niger Local law enforcement benefit from US counter-terrorism...bullet

Related Articles

Tech China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge — here are the 12 longest bridges in the world
In Saudi Arabia Cinema makes return
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
Politics Trump reportedly wants to build an Arab army so he can pull US troops out of Syria
Politics Why the Saudi crown prince met with Trump, Oprah, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos
Salman Saudi king denounces 'blatant interference' by Iran in Arab affairs
Mohammed bin Salman Saudi crown prince meets Spain king as warship sale mooted
In Yemen Rebel missiles, drones shot down over Saudi
In Madrid Saudi crown prince arrives on last stop of global tour
Mohammed bin Salman Saudi prince meets Macron amid regional tensions

World

Duterte said he would bring home Filipina maids who suffered abuse
Rodrigo Duterte Philippines' president calls Kuwait work ban 'permanent'
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the South's President Moon Jae-in during a historic summit that he is ready for talks with Japan "any time"
Kim Jong Un N. Korea's leader willing to talk to Japan 'any time': Seoul
Those killed when a Canadian man with an apparent grudge against women drove a rented van onto a Toronto sidewalk ranged in age from 22 to 94 years
In Toronto Eight women among 10 van massacre victims: police
Planned elections in Mali have been repeatedly postponed since 2013, in part due to security concerns over Islamist extremism
In Mali Presidental election set for 29 July