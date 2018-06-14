Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Russian opposition leader Navalny freed ahead of World Cup

Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader Navalny freed ahead of World Cup

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he had been freed on Thursday, the same day the World Cup was due to begin in the country, after serving a 30-day sentence for organising an illegal protest.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was grabbed by police and carried away during a protest against President Vladimir Putin in May play

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was grabbed by police and carried away during a protest against President Vladimir Putin in May

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he had been freed on Thursday, the same day the World Cup was due to begin in the country, after serving a 30-day sentence for organising an illegal protest.

"I'm with you again after a 30-day business trip. I'm so happy to be free," he wrote on Twitter.

The 42-year-old was sentenced a month ago after calling for the demonstrations ahead of President Vladimir Putin's fourth inauguration.

Navalny's lawyer and supporters said the trial was politically motivated and the opposition activist said his rights had been violated.

The charismatic politician, who was barred from challenging Putin in March's presidential election, had called on Russians to stage rallies across the country on May 5 under the slogan "Not our Tsar".

Nearly 1,600 protesters were detained in 27 cities across Russia, according to OVD-Info, an independent monitor that tracks arrests.

Navalny himself was grabbed by police and carried away by his arms and legs shortly after appearing in Moscow's packed Pushkin Square.

The European Union condemned "police brutality and mass arrests" following the demonstrations, which saw officers in several cities beat protesters with truncheons and drag them along the ground.

Navalny has faced a string of charges since he became the leading opposition figure campaigning against Putin's rule at mass demonstrations in 2011 and 2012.

He was jailed three times last year for breaking rules on organising demonstrations and had to travel to Spain for surgery after one of several street attacks left him nearly blind in one eye.

Members of his team have also faced charges and young supporters have reported coming under pressure at school or university because of their involvement in his campaigns.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 Kim Jong Un North Korea leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyangbullet
3 Indo-Pacific region France challenges Beijing in South East China Seabullet

Related Articles

In Russia Government says UN should consider sanctions relief for N. Korea
Italy France tensions spiral over rejected migrant ship
Maxim Huerta Spain's new culture minister quits after one week over tax fraud
Emmanuel Macron French MPs adopt President's signature rail reform
Giorgi Kvirikashvili Georgia's prime minister resigns after mass protests
Emmanuel Macron French MPs adopt signature Macron rail reform
United Nations People smugglers make billions: Report
North America Split on geopolitics, unites with winning World Cup bid
In Ghana Exposing corruption with hidden camera king

World

A brutal assault caught on camera in Assam state prompted outrage and calls for tougher laws on vigilante assailants
Eight killed by India lynch mobs in less than a week
The motive for the attack, in the town of Malmesbury near Cape Town, remained unclear
In South Africa Two stabbed to death in mosque, attacker killed
Macron is scheduled to hold talks with Conte in Paris on Friday
Emmanuel Macron Macron 'never meant to offend' Italy with migrant comments
Greek demonstrators at a protest in Athens earlier this year urging the government not to compromise in the name row with Macedonia
In Greece Political storm over proposed Macedonia deal