Home > News > World >

President Abbas urges Latin America not emulate US on embassy

Mahmud Abbas Palestinian President urges Latin America not to follow US example on embassy

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas urged Latin American countries Monday not to emulate the controversial US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, welcomes Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas to Caracas on May 7, 2018 play

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, welcomes Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas to Caracas on May 7, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas urged Latin American countries Monday not to emulate the controversial US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

The United States is pushing ahead with plans to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv on May 14, a move that has sparked major protests by Palestinians, who consider east Jerusalem the capital of their future state.

"We hope that some countries across Latin America won't go moving their embassies to Jerusalem, because that is against international law," Abbas said during a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

The Palestinian leader thanked ally Maduro for rejecting Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate its embassy, reversing decades of US policy in the region.

Guatemala has already announced it will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, two days after the United States shifts its mission.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
2 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet
3 Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad islandbullet

Related Articles

Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Palestinian president
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian apologises over alleged anti-Semitic remarks
Mahmud Abbas US, Israel condemn Palestinian president over 'anti-Semitic' comments
Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation Organization
Benjamin Netanyahu PM praises Israeli troops after Gaza border clashes
Gaza Bomb Suspect, two Hamas security officers killed in raid
In Egypt Government opens Gaza border for two days
Rami Hamdallah Palestinian PM attacked in Gaza: What does it mean?
Rami Hamdallah Blast targets Palestinian PM's convoy during rare Gaza visit
Prince William Duke of Cambridge to visit Palestinian Territories, Israel

World

Guests demo the new World of Warcraft game at BlizzCon on November 3, 2017 in Anaheim, California
Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prison
More than 100 migrants were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours awaiting permission to head to port
Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions (C) warned that people who enter the US illegally with a child will be prosecuted, and "that child will be separated from you"
Jeff Sessions US Attorney General says parents, children entering US illegally will be split
The case of an American captured in Syria is a key test of how the administration handles US citizens detained abroad for supporting extremist organizations like the Islamic State group (IS)
Islamic State Court blocks sending American 'IS fighter' to third country