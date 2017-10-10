Home > News > World >

Kim Jong-un :  North Korean leader's half-brother had VX on face and clothes, trial hears

Kim Jong-un North Korean leader's half-brother had VX on face and clothes, trial hears

Only a small amount of nerve agent -- but more than enough to kill him -- was found on the face of the North Korean leader's half-brother after he died in agony following an airport attack, a court heard.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vietnamese defendant Doan Thi Huong: facing death by hanging if convicted play

Vietnamese defendant Doan Thi Huong: facing death by hanging if convicted

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Only a small amount of nerve agent -- but more than enough to kill him -- was found on the face of the North Korean leader's half-brother after he died in agony following an airport attack, a court heard Tuesday.

Kim Jong-Nam had 0.2 milligrams of VX per kilogram of body weight on his facial skin, well above the typical lethal dosage, chemist Raja Subramaniam told the trial of two women accused of his murder.

VX is so deadly it is listed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction, and Kim died shortly after the attack as it overcame his nervous system.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, in their 20s, are accused of smearing the poison on Kim's face in February at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in a hit that stunned the world.

The women, who were arrested a few days after the killing and face death by hanging if convicted, have pleaded not guilty to murdering the estranged half-brother of Kim Jong-Un as he waited to board a flight to Macau.

On Tuesday Raja outlined to the Shah Alam High Court near Kuala Lumpur how much VX was found on Kim's face.

Asked if it was enough to kill, he responded: "I can't give a direct answer to this. Based on concentration estimate, it is about 1.4 times the lethal dosage."

He said that VX was also found on the collar of Kim's blazer and its sleeves, which he likely used to wipe his face after the attack.

Raja previously testified that VX was found on the defendants' clothing, the first evidence linking them directly to the poison.

On Monday the trial visited a high-security laboratory to examine the poison-tainted clothes worn by the women on the day of the attack.

The defendants say they were duped into believing they were taking part in a prank for a reality TV show, and their lawyers blame North Korean agents for the assassination.

The murder sparked a fierce row between Malaysia and North Korea, which is suspected of ordering the hit. Pyongyang denies the allegation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Nepal Country's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts schoolbullet
3 In Turkey Prosecutors demand up to 15 years jail for Amnesty activistsbullet

Related Articles

Kim Jong-Nam Murder trial visits lab to view tainted clothes
In N. Korea Kim promotes sister, reaffirms nuclear drive
Trump Nobel Prize sends a nuclear message to US President
In US Trump says N. Korea diplomacy has failed, 'Only one thing will work'
Nobel Peace Prize Anti-nuclear efforts lead crowded prize field
Tillerson Under fire US Secretary of State denies rift with Trump
Kim Jong-Nam Kim Jong-Un's half brother may have been poisoned by other suspects
Otto Warmbier No obvious signs of torture on American held by North Korea: coroner
In US Tension with North Korea more political than military, chief of staff says
In North Korea Authorities says Trump has declared war

World

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, October 10, 2017]
Firefighters water down a house destroyed by fire in the Anaheim Hills neighborhood in Anaheim, California, on October 9, 2017
In US Thousands evacuate as California wildfires kill 10
France is the guest of honour this year at the world's largest book fair in Frankfurt
Emmanuel Macron French President takes EU reform push to Germany book fair
Police say that more than half of the victims in the latest disaster were children
In Myanmar Rohingya boat toll rises to 23 as more bodies found