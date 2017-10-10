Home > News > World >

In Iraq :  Moscow says US 'pretending' to fight IS

In Iraq Moscow says US 'pretending' to fight IS

Moscow accused the US on Tuesday of reducing air strikes against the Islamic State group in Iraq to let jihadists into Syria and fight the Russian-backed Syrian army, claims the Pentagon denied.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moscow accused the United States of reducing its air strikes on the Islamic State group in Iraq to allow jihadists to enter Syria and fight the Russian-backed Syrian army play

Moscow accused the United States of reducing its air strikes on the Islamic State group in Iraq to allow jihadists to enter Syria and fight the Russian-backed Syrian army

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Moscow accused the US on Tuesday of reducing air strikes against the Islamic State group in Iraq to let jihadists into Syria and fight the Russian-backed Syrian army, claims the Pentagon denied.

Russian military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the Syrian regime was attempting to push the jihadists out of eastern Deir Ezzor province, but that arrivals from Iraq were boosting their numbers.

"The US-led coalition, pretending to fight IS, largely in Iraq, sees all this but continues allegedly active measures against IS in Syria for some reason," he said.

"The continuing arrival of terrorists from Iraq raises serious questions about the anti-terrorist objectives of the US air force and the so-called 'international coalition.'"

The US-led coalition sharply reduced its strikes on Iraq in September, as Syrian forces were beginning to retake Deir Ezzor, Konashenkov said in a statement.

"Is this change in approach from the US and the coalition a bid to cause maximum disruption to the Syrian army, backed by the Russian air force, as it seeks to free Syrian territory to the east of the river Euphrates?" he asked.

Pentagon spokesman Colonel Rob Manning flatly denied the Russian claims and pointed to online tallies that show no let up in the bombardment of IS targets in Iraq or Syria.

"That's absolutely false," Manning said.

"We remain committed to killing ISIS and denying them safe havens and the ability to carry out strikes in the region or globally."

On Monday, the US-led coalition conducted seven strikes against IS targets in Iraq, a military website showed.

Manning also urged "all forces" to focus their efforts on beating IS.

Over the past month, Moscow has repeatedly accused the US of hindering the Russian-backed Syrian army offensive in the east of the country.

Russia has been flying a bombing campaign in Syria since 2015, when it stepped in to support President Bashar al-Assad's rule and tipped the conflict in his favour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Giant python attacks man before being eatenbullet
2 Nepal Country's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts schoolbullet
3 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet

Related Articles

Russia Country threatens US media with legal crackdown
In Australia Blaze at Moscow shopping centre forces 3,000 to evacuate
In Moscow 3,000 people evacuated after flames take over shopping centre
In Syria Turkey troops, jihadists clash ahead of expected incursion
In Russia Police detain 66 anti-Putin protesters: monitors
In Syria Turkey-backed rebels in new operation: Erdogan
In Syria Russia says kills 180 jihadists, mercenaries
In Russia Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny calls for rallies on Putin's birthday
In US US to sell $15B THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia
Ukraine Country extends insurgents' self-rule by one year

World

President Donald Trump and his top diplomat Rex Tillerson, seen here in September, were due to lunch at the White House on Tuesday
Trump Who's the moron? US president challenges Tillerson to IQ test
The US military says a diplomatic spat with Turkey has not affected its military operations out of Incirlik Air Base
Pentagon No impact on US military ops amid Turkey row
France imports around 99 percent of its oil and gas, but will make it 100 percent by 2040
In France Lawmakers back oil, gas production ban by 2040
Ghassan Salame, UN envoy for Libya, speaks on September 26, 2017
In Libya UN urges compromise in divided country