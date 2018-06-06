Home > News > World >

'Human tragedy' of Nicaragua violence claims 121 lives: rights group

In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121 lives: rights group

At least 121 people have been killed in a wave of protests since April 18 against President Daniel Ortega's government, Nicaragua's main human rights group said Tuesday, calling it a "human tragedy."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar against riot police during protests in Masaya near Managua on June 2, 2018 play

A demonstrator fires a homemade mortar against riot police during protests in Masaya near Managua on June 2, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 121 people have been killed in a wave of protests since April 18 against President Daniel Ortega's government, Nicaragua's main human rights group said Tuesday, calling it a "human tragedy."

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) said another 1,300 people have been wounded in the protests, which have met with a violent crackdown from the government.

"This is now a massacre, a human tragedy where the goal is to exterminate all those young people who think differently than or are critical of the government," the group's executive secretary, Marlin Sierra, told AFP.

"It amounts to state terrorism."

A riot police officer fires a weapon during clashes with students taking part in a protest in Managua on May 28, 2018 play

A riot police officer fires a weapon during clashes with students taking part in a protest in Managua on May 28, 2018

(AFP/File)

The latest toll includes a young boy killed by gunfire during clashes Tuesday in the resort city of Granada between anti-government protesters and riot police, the group said.

A parish priest, Wilmer Perez, earlier told the 100% news channel that the boy was killed in a confrontation between demonstrators and government supporters trying to clear a barricade in the city, 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the capital Managua.

Town hall and the local office of the ruling Sandinista party in Granada were burned down by protesters, and several electrical appliance stores were looted and burned, a local businessman told AFP on condition he not be named. He said the police did not show up at any of these places.

Ten people were also killed in running battles over the weekend in the flashpoint city of Masaya, near Managua, said the CENIDH.

Masaya residents armed with homemade mortars and slingshots faced off in clashes with what they said were riot police and vigilante groups loyal to Ortega, who has dominated the Central American country's politics for four decades.

Separately on Tuesday, the Organization of American States, which was holding its general assembly in Washington, issued a condemnation of the violence and appealed to the Nicaraguan government and other parties to "demonstrate commitment and engage constructively in peaceful negotiation."

On edge

Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes (foreground) receives a coffin with the body of Nicaraguan Cardinal Miguel Obando for a mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua on June 4, 2018 play

Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes (foreground) receives a coffin with the body of Nicaraguan Cardinal Miguel Obando for a mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua on June 4, 2018

(AFP)

The city braced for a new night of clashes Tuesday, after several nights of attacks that residents say were led by riot police.

"Yesterday we buried one person, the day before we buried another. One was a 15-year-old boy. He begged for his life. He told the policewoman, 'Don't kill me, don't kill me.' But bam, bam, she shot him," said Ramona Garcia, 83.

"We're sick and tired of it. We want that son of a bitch Ortega to go. The people want him to go, all Nicaragua wants him to go," she told AFP, speaking beside one of the myriad barricades residents have erected in the streets.

Built with cobblestones, furniture, sheet metal and whatever else is at hand, the barricades are meant to keep out pro-Ortega gangs, whom residents accuse of pillaging the city of 100,000 people.

The government blames criminals for the pillaging, and says it sent in riot police at the request of small-business owners.

Economic pressure

In Managua, there is a virtual curfew in place after dark, with motorcycle gangs terrorizing those who venture out, according to the CENIDH.

Barricades set up on key highways have meanwhile ground transportation to a halt. Some parts of the country are beginning to run out of fuel and other essentials.

The country's business elite, long close to Ortega, have broken with him over the crackdown.

The Catholic Church, also once close to Ortega, initially tried to mediate the conflict. But it called off the talks after attacks on a march led by victims' mothers last Wednesday left 16 people dead.

The crackdown on what started as relatively small protests against pension cuts has fueled demands for the ouster of Ortega and Murillo.

Ortega blames the violence on right-wing opposition groups he says are conspiring to "terrorize" the country.

The former guerrilla leader first came to power in 1979, at the head of a communist junta installed by the Sandinista rebels after they ousted dictator Anastasio Somoza.

He lost power at the ballot box in 1990, then led the opposition until winning a 2006 election that again returned him to the presidency.

He is now serving his third consecutive term, due to end in 2022.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
2 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet
3 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet

Related Articles

Daniel Ortega Rights group says 121 dead in weeks of Nicaragua protests
OAS US pushes for Venezuela to be suspended from club
In Nicaragua Pope Francis calls for dialogue
In Nicaragua New violence kills six, including American
Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violence
Protest Nicaragua buries victims of latest violence
In Nicaragua Death toll nears 100 as Ortega vows to stay
Nicaragua One and a half months of deadly crisis
In Nicaragua Five more dead in unrest

World

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, pictured in April 2018, wants to host peace talks for South Sudan
Sudanese President Sudan's Bashir offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
Songwriter Diane Warren, right, is being sued by a British man who says he wrote her hit "Look Away" three decades ago
Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hit
Neighbouring countries are jittery about DR Congo's political future -- the mineral-rich country has a history of coups and conflicts which drag in other nations
In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concerns
Teodorin Obiang Nguema (L), the son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema and the country's vice president, was found guilty by a French court of embezzling millions to fund his lavish lifestyle
United Nations World court to rule in bitter E.Guinea 'graft' row with France