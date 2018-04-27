Home > News > World >

French growth slips despite Macron's pro-business push

Emmanuel Macron French growth slips despite president's pro-business push

France's economic growth decelerated sharply in the first quarter according to government estimates published Friday, but economists believe the blip is temporary as President Emmanuel Macron pushes a business-friendly agenda.

  • Published:
It may be too early to gauge the results of Macron's pro-business push play

It may be too early to gauge the results of Macron's pro-business push

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France's economic growth decelerated sharply in the first quarter according to government estimates published Friday, but economists believe the blip is temporary as President Emmanuel Macron pushes a business-friendly agenda.

National statistics agency INSEE estimated growth between January and March at 0.3 percent compared with the same period last year, a steep drop from expansion of 0.7 percent in the last quarter of 2018.

The agency blamed a fall in household consumption after five consecutive quarters of growth at 0.5 percent or higher.

Household spending only rose 0.2 percent in the first three months of the year despite a rise in energy consumption due to the "Beast from the East" cold snap that swept through Europe.

Growth in company investment also dropped from 1.6 percent to just 0.5 percent despite ex-banker Macron's campaign to make France an easier place to do business.

Elected in May on a centrist platform, Macron has pledged to invigorate the economy, cutting taxes for businesses and wealthy investors and shaking up France's famously rigid labour code.

French economists had widely predicted a dip in the first quarter and do not expect it to impact on overall growth for the year, forecast by the government at two percent.

"The slowdown in growth is not a sign of a reversal in the economic situation or the end of a cycle. The underlying conditions are still good," said Mathieu Plane of the OFCE economic observatory at Sciences Po university.

"Measures having a negative impact, like a rise in social security contributions, came into force at the start of the year, while those that are good for purchasing power like a cut in residents' tax will come in at the end of 2018."

The OFCE predicts a sharp rise in growth towards the end of 2018 as a series of tax cuts kick in.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

Finance Stocks soar on stellar earnings
Politics Donald Trump will make a 'working visit' to Britain on July 13
Politics Trump says he was too busy to get Melania a good birthday gift, worries 'maybe I didn't get her so much'
Finance Oil spikes as possible US exit from Iran nuclear deal puts hundreds of thousands of barrels at risk
Emmanuel Macron French suburbs battle plan promises 'blast' effect
Angela Merkel Chancellor heads for tough Trump talks on trade, Iran nuclear deal
In France 416 donors to IS identified: prosecutor
Politics Donald Trump will reportedly visit Britain in July
Politics When French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned climate science, Republicans grumbled while Democrats cheered
Politics French President Emmanuel Macron gives big speech to Congress filled with subtle shots at Trump after days of flaunting their bromance

World

Some of the personal belongings of US soldiers missing in action recovered from the jungles of Vietnam
Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of country
Germany has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on French President Emmanuel Macron's (left) ideas for eurozone reformers, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's (right) commitment to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit
European Union Union says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms
Macron was the first foreign leader to visit the United States since Trump took office
In France Government ready to discuss 'future of WTO' with Trump
The UN delegation will speak to refugees in Bangladeshi camps before they head to Myanmar early next week to visit conflict-scarred Rakhine state
Rohingya Rights group calls for UN resolution ahead of Myanmar visit