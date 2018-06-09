Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Argentine Stock market up 4.15 percent after IMF deal

In Argentina Stock market up 4.15 percent after IMF deal

Argentina's stock market rose 4.15 percent while its currency fell 1.68 percent against the dollar Friday, a day after Buenos Aires agreed to a $50 billion standby loan from the International Monetary Fund.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, requested IMF help to help it face mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency play

Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, requested IMF help to help it face mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina's stock market rose 4.15 percent while its currency fell 1.68 percent against the dollar Friday, a day after Buenos Aires agreed to a $50 billion standby loan from the International Monetary Fund.

During the week, the leading Merval index rose 10.5 percent while the peso lost 2.3 percent.

The exchange rate closed at 25.98 pesos per dollar after the central bank announced it would let the currency float, removing the 25 pesos per dollar ceiling it had set.

The Argentine economy climbed 2.8 percent in 2017, but growth slowed after a crisis of confidence that resulted in the loss of over $10 billion of central bank reserves and saw the peso plunge by nearly 20 percent.

That led Latin America's third-largest economy to ask for IMF assistance to help it face mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency -- an unpopular move in a country in which many associate the financial institution with painful memories of past economic and social crises.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
2 Sweden Country offers young asylum seekers a second chancebullet
3 In Iraq Parliament orders full election recountbullet

Related Articles

In Rio Cable car to famed Rio peak suspended after nearby shootout
Vladimir Putin Dialogue with Trump could be 'constructive'
In English Queen honours Emma Thompson, Kenny Dalglish
US-North Korea Summit China hosts Russia, Iran for meeting as US tensions rise
In France Anti-corruption group seeks probe of Macron's campaign accounts
In Venezuela More than 200 arrested in crackdown on 'speculators'
Matteo Salvini Italy, Malta in diplomatic spat over migrant arrivals
In Somalia US commando killed, four wounded attack
Mark Zukerberg Facebook out to lure eSports fans with online portal

World

Deadly attacks on Afghan security personnel and civilians have increased but some senior NATO and US officials believe a ceasefire announced by Kabul could open the way to a peace breakthrough
In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough
After arriving to the Stockholm district court early Friday, Swedish PM Stefan Lofven denied having any knowledge of bribes related to the Brazil arms deal but admitted to having promoted the sale of the Swedish aircraft before he was prime minister
Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
Somali soldiers gather at the site of a car bomb explosion which killed at least four people outside of the Somali Parliament in Modadishu on March 25, 2018
In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raid
Cardenal Leopoldo Brenes reads a statement after a meeting June 7, 2018 in Managua with Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega
In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence