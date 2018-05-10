ITEL launches its revolutionary first fingerprint smartphone

news

Africa’s mobile phone giant, itel Mobile has unveiled its latest smartphone flagship into the African market - itel A32F. The revolutionary device is one of the best budget-friendly smartphones, which also features the latest Android Oreo™ (Go edition) Operating System.

Android Oreo (Go edition) Operating System for Smoother Experiences

itel A32F is powered by the Android™ Oreo™ (Go edition) operating system, which is optimized to deliver a smooth and fast experience and offers consumers a number of benefits including:

A smooth and fast experience tailored to devices with 1GB of RAM or less

New and reimagined Google apps for entry-level smartphones including Google™ Go, YouTube Go, and the Google Assistant for Android (Go edition)

Enhanced data efficiency

The new itel A32F is a confirmation of itel's commitment to partner with Google to launch a series of new devices that run on Android™ Oreo™ (Go edition) operating system. Designed specifically for young, independent smartphone users as well as artisans, the latest mobile device will be itel's first entry level fingerprint smartphone for this market’s generation.

Speaking on itel’s successive upgrade of itel A32F against its predecessors, itel’s Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, said based on an inherent belief in every user's right to progress, itel is consumer-driven to provide mobile devices that integrate performance, functionality and value.

“We are delighted to unveil the itel A32F, as our latest smartphone. The itel A32F is a perfect blend of style and function. With a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, our aim is to provide our users with an optimized security feature and a reimagined smooth and fast smartphone experience with the Android Oreo (GO Edition) at an affordable price. At itel, we understand and listen to the demand of our customers, hence we are introducing a device that is trendy, reliable and is the most affordable fingerprint smartphone. ” Oke reiterated.

The device runs on Android 8.1(GO edition) and is powered by 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor which features 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 32GB. It also comes with 2MP+5MP front and back camera with a 2050mAH battery capacity.

Speedy and Security with Fingerprint Recognition

The multi-functional fingerprint sensor is rear mounted on the matte finish and metallic back of the device, which allows users to unlock the device, quickly launch apps, pick calls, and to take pictures in just 0.2 seconds.

Eye-catching edge-curved metal design with stunning display

Its 5-inch display with the luxury metallic back cover with edge-curved design offers a slim and comfortable grip with great visual experience when watching video or playing games.

The itel A32F is already in retail stores nationwide and sold at an affordable price of #20,500.

