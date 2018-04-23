CloudCover brings virtual SIM Technology to Abuja on April 24

news

Nigeria’s ICT sector has proven to be one of the fast-paced industries in recent years with the influx of mobile operators, broadband companies, content providers and other technology-focused companies. However, access to quality Internet connection is still a huge challenge.

This has resulted in Nigerians fluctuating between various Internet and telecommunication companies in order to get the best connection available in different locations.

But CloudCover, a pioneer of revolutionary virtual SIM technology in Nigeria is working towards changing this situation on an extensive scale. On Tuesday, April 24, CloudCover is hosting upper echelon government officials, executives and other telecommunications stakeholders in Abuja to discuss the future of the Internet in Nigeria at the Transcorp Hilton,Abuja.

The provider of multi-network mobile data services offers reliable Internet that allows one user connect to multiple networks in Nigeria and over 100 countries with just ONE device. With its flagship 4G/LTE device called the CC1 MiFi, CloudCover presents an interesting solution to the wavering Internet service in Nigeria by helping Nigerians rule out spending extra costs on buying different SIMs and MiFis or making tough decisions on which Internet provider to go with within the country and in over 108 countries around the world.

This relatively new innovation in Nigeria brought about by virtual SIM technology is deemed as the future of Internet and cellular technology and is already being adopted in other Western countries.

In order to ensure Nigeria stays at the forefront of this Internet revolution, CloudCover is bringing together key individuals in communication and other sectors this week at Abuja to discuss the impact of virtual SIM technology on the ICT sector, and how it can be mined for the good of all.

CloudCover launched in Nigeria in 2017 and has been servicing citizens in all 36 states. The company hopes to support the government and the private sector to strengthen the growth and impact of the ICT industry and also ensure constant connectivity to internet users in Nigeria.

This is a featured post.