Home > News > Politics >

APC accuses Fayose of plotting evil ahead of guber polls

Kayode Fayemi APC accuses Fayose of planning to cause chaos in the party

Fayemi’s team says Fayose has allegedly hired thugs to pose as the minister’s supporters and attack followers of Segun Oni.

  • Published:
APC accuses Fayose of planning to cause chaos in the party play

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

(TheCable)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The campaign team of  the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has accused the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose of planning to cause chaos in the party.

Fayemi recently emerged as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the governorship election slated in the state.

According to Daily Post, Fayemi’s team says Fayose has allegedly hired thugs to pose as the minister’s supporters and attack followers of Segun Oni.

Speaking further, a representative of the campaign team, Yinka Oyebode said the plan is to cause dis-affection between Fayemi and Oni.

Oyebode also called on APC members in the state not to take laws into their hands in case of any provocation.

The plan

Oyebode also urged security operatives to investigate the allegations.

“According to information, the assailants would carry out the dastardly act, wearing JKF branded materials and making insinuations that would establish a possible link to the Fayemi political camp.

“Security agencies in the state are hereby alerted to this clandestine move by the PDP goons aimed at introducing violent dimension to the politics of the state ahead of the July 14 governorship election.

“We urge all supporters and members of APC to remain vigilant, shun any form of violence during this electioneering period and report any act of intimidation to the law enforcement agencies.

ALSO READ: Governor Fayose says Ekiti people will resist APC rigging

“The Campaign office reiterates the position of the APC leadership that all members of the party should unite and work together for the success of the APC in the coming elections," he added.

Fayose boasts

Governor Fayose recently told President Buhari that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be disgraced during the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti state.

He also said that that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kolapo Olusola, will win the election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Ekiti state governorship election will hold on July 14, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Otedola Billionaire businessman denies governorship rumoursbullet
2 Buhari APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Fayose tells Presidentbullet
3 Segun Adeniyi Ya’Adua’s aide says Buhari has no contender in 2019bullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Governorship Election Fayose’s deputy, Eleka wins PDP primaries
Ekiti APC Primary Governorship aspirants reject Al-Makura, call for fresh election
Fayose Governor says Ekiti people will resist APC rigging
Ekiti Guber Election Governor Fayose's wife calls for prayers
Fayose Gov says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is rest assured
Ayo Fayose Governor to Fayemi: Don’t celebrate yet
Buhari APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Fayose tells President

Politics

Imo APC congress holds in secret
In Yobe State State Congress: APC returns existing officials through affirmation
Imo APC congress holds in secret
APC State Congress Gombe returns Executives through affirmation
Serving Commissioner emerges APC Chairman in Zamfara
In Zamfara State Serving Commissioner emerges APC Chairman
Over 50 injured as thugs storm Ondo APC congress
In Ondo Over 50 injured as thugs storm APC congress