Home > News > Politics >

APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Fayose tells Buhari

Buhari APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Faoyse tells President

Fayose tells President Buhari that the APC would be disgraced at the Ekiti state gubernatorial election.

  • Published:
Fayose tells President that the APC will be disgraced at the Ekiti governorship election in July. play

Fayose tells President Buhari that the APC will be disgraced at the Ekiti governorship election in July.

(State House)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Ayo Fayose has told President Muhammadu Buhari that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be disgraced in the July 14, 2018, governorship election in Ekiti state.

Former Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, is the APC flagbearer for the election.

In a statement on Thursday, Fayose accused the APC of recruiting members of the party from neighbouring states to “use them as INEC presiding and returning officers to perfect the rigging” plan.

The governor, however, maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kolapo Olusola, would win the election.

”Let me tell the president and his men that they will be disgraced here in Ekiti because the power of the people is greater than the power of those in power,” Fayose said.

”The question is, with over 9000 Youth Corps members in Ekiti state, what is the need for FUOYE students in an election that is holding in less than 2,200 polling units?”

”INEC  must come clean on this. The electoral umpire must tell the public the rationale behind the plot to jettison Youth Corps members for supposed FUOYE students,” he said.

”We hereby call on all men of good conscience to stand up and be coubted in the fight against dictatorship, election rigging and plot to subvert democracy in Nigeria.

”2019 general election is close by and Ekiti as well as Osun elections are prelude to what to expect in 2019.

”The international community must prevail on INEC and the Buhari administration to allow free, fair and credible election in Ekiti state,” he added.

Fayose, a critic of the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government maintained that the APC has failed to deliver on its campaign promises.

The governor who mocked the violent APC governorship primary in the state says the Fayemi would suffer worse defeat than he did in 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Otedola Billionaire businessman denies governorship rumoursbullet
2 Pulse Opinion Magu wore a Buhari badge on TV, he shouldn’t havebullet
3 Buhari President holds private meeting with ex-PDP Chairman, Sheriffbullet

Related Articles

Fayose Governor says Ekiti people will resist APC rigging
Ayo Fayose Governor to Fayemi: Don’t celebrate yet
Joy & Pain Thief paraded naked, but a nice mob lets him enjoy some music
Fayose Gov says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is rest assured
Ekiti Guber Election Governor Fayose's wife calls for prayers
Ekiti Guber Adeyeye quits PDP, set to join new party
APC Party shifts Ekiti governorship primary to May 12
Pulse Opinion Your PVC is useless more than you think
Pulse Opinion APC messed up in Ekiti, now it has one last chance
Ekiti Gubernatorial Election I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate, Olusola

Politics

Edo Govt. to partner investors to create jobs in agric sector
Godwin Obaseki Edo state governor, Ajimobi pledge peaceful APC state congresses
Buhari holds private meeting with ex-PDP Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff
Segun Adeniyi Ya’Adua’s aide says Buhari has no contender in 2019
Sen. Osita Izunaso
In Imo State Protesters storm APC secretariat, demand Izunaso’s sack
Sam Anyanwu
Sam Anyanwu Some of us have been earmarked for destruction, says Senator