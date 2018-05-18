APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Fayose tells Buhari

news

Governor Ayo Fayose has told President Muhammadu Buhari that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be disgraced in the July 14, 2018, governorship election in Ekiti state.

Former Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, is the APC flagbearer for the election.

In a statement on Thursday, Fayose accused the APC of recruiting members of the party from neighbouring states to “use them as INEC presiding and returning officers to perfect the rigging” plan.

The governor, however, maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kolapo Olusola, would win the election.

”Let me tell the president and his men that they will be disgraced here in Ekiti because the power of the people is greater than the power of those in power,” Fayose said.

”The question is, with over 9000 Youth Corps members in Ekiti state, what is the need for FUOYE students in an election that is holding in less than 2,200 polling units?”

”INEC must come clean on this. The electoral umpire must tell the public the rationale behind the plot to jettison Youth Corps members for supposed FUOYE students,” he said.

”We hereby call on all men of good conscience to stand up and be coubted in the fight against dictatorship, election rigging and plot to subvert democracy in Nigeria.

”2019 general election is close by and Ekiti as well as Osun elections are prelude to what to expect in 2019.

”The international community must prevail on INEC and the Buhari administration to allow free, fair and credible election in Ekiti state,” he added.

Fayose, a critic of the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government maintained that the APC has failed to deliver on its campaign promises.

The governor who mocked the violent APC governorship primary in the state says the Fayemi would suffer worse defeat than he did in 2014.