2019 Election: Moghalu says he's Nigeria's next president

news

Presidential aspirant, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has expressed confidence in his ability to emerge victorious in the 2019 presidential election, noting that millions of Nigerians are ready for someone bold and different.

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) told Channels Television on Thursday, May 24, 2018, that Nigerians are not happy with the country's current realities and urged them to back him to achieve a political revolution.

He said, "Millions of Nigeria want something different, new and bold. The situation in which we as a country today is terrible. We have nine million people who have lost their jobs in the last three years. We have a society in which people are being killed in their homes and in their communities as if the state does not exist and our law enforcement just watches helplessly.

"Nigerians are not happy about these and they want a change and they're looking for people who will lead them into a very different future, and that's where I'm offering myself to do that job. A different reality is going to be constructed in this country. We're going to have a peaceful; political revolution at the ballot box. For that to happen, you must believe that it is possible.

"On May 29, 2019, I will be sworn in as the president of the federal republic of Nigeria. Go and write it down."

Moghalu joins YPP

Moghalu's appearance on Channels Television happened just hours after he disclosed that he will run on the platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP) .

In his statement titled, "A bold dare, a bold response to Nigeria's call, and a bold invitation: Have the courage to join us", he disclosed that the urge to not become a part of the old order of failed and recycled politicians influenced his decision to join YPP, noting that he wanted to join a party that shared his vision of leadership as one of service and accountability.

He described YPP as a grassroots-oriented party with historic network and cell leaders in every one of the six geo-political zones of the country. He noted that the party has full and final structures that can finally put an end to the agitations of Nigerians for quality leadership.

He said, "So I am here today to announce that in response to the parties of the past, in response to umbrellas that block out the light of hope, and brooms that sweep away truth and replace them with lies, in response to the parties of tired old tricks and tired old systems and tired old men, I and millions across Nigeria will choose the Young Progressive Party - YPP - the party of today and tomorrow.

"This is, importantly, an organizational choice. The Young Progressive Party has over the past year set up full and final structures - extensive offices, with an extensive pool of party officials, operatives, volunteers across the country. This is a grassroots-oriented party. Matched with our historic network and cell leaders across Nigeria in every one of the 6 geo-political zones of the country, this is a union made in possibilities."

YPP was registered as a political party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in June 2017.