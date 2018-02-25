Home > News > Local >

Zamfara govt wants FG to beef up security in the state

In Zamfara Govt calls for deployment of more policemen

The Secretary to Zamfara State Government said that the security operatives in the state were inadequate considering the population of the state.

  • Published:
Zamfara Govt calls for deployment of more policemen play

Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari

(Nairaland)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, the Secretary to Zamfara State Government, has identified inadequate security personnel as the major obstacles threatening peace restoration in the state.

Shinkafi said this on Saturday in Gusau at an interactive session with the National Economic Council Fact Finding Committee and stakeholders on security challenges in the state.

He said that the security operatives in the state were inadequate considering the population of the state.

Shinkafi said the state had only 2,000 conventional policemen as against the 8,000 required, 400 mobile policemen, 313 soldiers and 150 air force personnel.

He listed other problems as shortage of weapon among the security personnel, porous borders, low level of literacy and poverty.

The SSG maintained that frequent transfer of security personnel had also made it impossible for security agencies to understand the nature of security challenges in the state.

He appealed to the Federal Government to deploy more security operatives to the state and provide them with adequate funds to discharge their duties.

Senator Ahmed Sani said Zamfara was no longer facing farmers/herdsmen clashes but attack by criminals and insurgents and urged the federal government to intervene.

He also charged communities to contribute their quarter by providing useful information to security operatives.

ALSO READ:

Gov. Dave Umahi, the Chairman of the  committee commended the effort of the state government and security agencies, noting that the security challenges in the state started with herdsmen/farmers clashes before moving to cattle rustling and insurgency.

He said there was need to improve herdsmen/farmers relationship as well as deployment of more security personnel to the state.

NAN reports that the event was attended by traditional and religious leaders, farmers, herdsmen and politicians.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 Dapchi Girls See the names of 105 missing students kidnapped by Boko Harambullet
3 Dapchi Girls Sad tale of how a student returned to school a day...bullet

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari President urges elites to make sacrifices for Nigeria
NBS 1,306 Nigerians died in road accidents in Q4 – Report
Zamfara Killing Police arrest 3 suspects
Zamfara Killings UK APC condemns, lauds FG’s actions
Fuel Price NBS says Nigerians buy petrol at N191/litre in January
Pulse Opinion Governors who run their States from Abuja do not mean us well
Dave Umahi FG committee on farmers, herdsmen clashes visits Zamfara

Local

FG confirms kidnap of 110 students 6 days after Boko Haram attack
Dapchi Girls FG confirms kidnap of 110 students 6 days after Boko Haram attack
What you need to know about Benue's Fulani herdsmen crisis
In Benue State Troops arrest herdsman with bullet-proof vest
Lassa Fever: Minimise handshakes - Ebonyi Gov. warns residents
Lassa Fever Association advises FG to involve social media
Boat Mishaps Association warns against dumping refuse on waterways