Troops arrest 3 armed bandits in Kaduna

In Kaduna Troops arrest 3 armed bandits

The bandits were involved in criminal activities in Rijana and Chukun town of Kaduna State.

Bandit arrested by troops in Kaduna

Bandit arrested by troops in Kaduna

(Facebook/HQ Nigerian Army)
Troops of the Nigerian Army arrested three armed bandits while on a clearance patrol in Rijana and Chukun town of Kaduna State on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the bandits were involved in criminal activities in the area.

The statement read, "Troops of Mobile Strike Team on 11 April 2018 while on clearance patrol in Rijana and Chukun town of Kaduna State arrested three suspected armed bandits. Preliminary investigation is on to ascertain their level of involvement in criminal activities in the area"

Brig-Gen Chukwu urged Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspected activities for prompt action.

