This is how Kassim Afegbua's week has gone

If you think you've had a worse week, ask Kassim Afegbua who serves as spokesperson of former military dictator Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Afegbua's week began on Sunday...

Sunday, Feb 4

A letter purportedly written by IBB , finds its way into the Nigerian social and mainstream media circles.

The letter is critical of the Buhari administration. It generates quite a buzz.

A counter-letter arrives from camp IBB , denying the first.

Afegbua appears on national TV to insist that the first letter was released by him with IBB's permission and imprimatur .

Monday, Feb 5

Afegbua speaks to a couple of media houses, restates that the first letter had IBB's permission.

As he makes the media rounds, police declares Afegbua a wanted man .

Tuesday, Feb 6

Afegbua sues the police for declaring him wanted . Demands N1 billion in damages.

A couple of media houses are also thrown into the Afegbua suit.

Wednesday, Feb 7

Afegbua shows up at the police force headquarters in Abuja , waiting to be arrested.

Instead, photos emerge of Afegbua and his lawyer Kayode Ajulo, sharing jokes with police bosses and laughing their heads off.

Afegbua and his lawyer are looking dapper in three-piece suits.

Police apologise for declaring Afegbua wanted, says it was all a misunderstanding.

Afegbua and everyone wonders what all the fuss has been about.

Thursday, Feb 8

News emerge that Afegbua has been declared wanted by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Afegbua relays the news to Premium Times this way: "We will honour the (DSS) invitation by tomorrow morning. We will be there, if that is how they want to run this country, we’ll see how far they can go with this."

Not exactly Solomon Grundy stuff, but Afegbua has certainly had a week to remember.