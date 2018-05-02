Senator Peter Nwaoboshi alleges that EFCC humiliated him

news

The Senator representing Delta North, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has said that he was humiliated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Senator, whose name was appeared on the Federal Government’s looters list, was recently arrested by the EFCC for corruption.

According to SaharaReporters, Nwaoboshi was arrested last week following the "corrupt manner" he allegedly purchased a building owned by Delta state, "Guinea House" in Lagos state.

The lawmaker was later arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos on a two-count charge of money laundering and fraud alongside two companies namely: Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd slammed on them by the EFCC.

The Senator was said to have acquired a property described as Guinea House, Marine Road, in Apapa Lagos, for the sum of N805 million when he reasonably ought to have known that N322 million out of the purchase sum formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act.

The sum was said to have been transferred to the vendors by order of Suiming Electrical Ltd.

Suiming Electrical was said to have on May 14, 2014, aided Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch to commit money laundering.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 15(2), (d) , 15 (3) and 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 201.

Justice will prevail

Nwaoboshi also said that he will not yield to any form of intimidation.

The Senator said that he will soon have his day in court, adding that justice will prevail.

“I rise to thank the Senate for standing solidly behind me during my ordeal in the hands of the EFCC; for their concern for my well-being as well as their support and solidarity.

“As a lawyer, I am conscious of the fact that my matter is now in court. I am no longer at liberty to say anything that will impede judicious trial of the case.

“However, I want to assure my colleagues that I have not done anything that will justify or that necessitated the humiliation I was subject to as a serving senator.

“This roll back to the dark days of the military rule must not be allowed to hold sway under a democratic dispensation. This senate must rise up and challenge the forces and agents of oppression.

“I want to assure this 8th senate of which I am a proud member that I refuse to be cowed or intimidated by anyone.

“I am confident that I will have my day in court and justice will surely prevail. Once more thank you for believing in me and standing by me,” he said.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi recently forfeited his 12-storey building at 27 Marine Road Apapa to the Federal Government.

The forfeiture order was given by Abdulaziz Anka, a judge at the federal high court in Lagos.