Fresh documents have revealed how three top officials, Abubakar Malami, Abdulrahman Dambazau and Winifred Oyo-Ita reinstated Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service.

In a report by TheCable, Maina's return into the the President Muhammadu Buhari led government, was facilitated with series of letters from the ministries headed by the Minister of Interior as well as Ministry of Justice.

Oyo-Ita, who had denied her involvement was reported to have played prominent role alongside Dambazau and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Abdulrasheed Maina, the ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT),has been in the news since his reinstatement was blown open by a media report.

In a letter dated September 17, 2017, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) made a strong case for Maina’s reinstatement.

The letter, signed by Mustapha Sulaiman on behalf of the chairman of the commission, referred to previous correspondence on the issue.

The letter showed that while Dambazau and Oyo-Ita played supervisory roles, as committees under them made recommendations, Malami was actively involved.

“Kindly refer to the Attorney General of the Federation/Honourable Minister of Justice letter ref no HAGF/FCSC/2017/VOL.1/3 dated 27th April, 2017 requesting Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to give consequential effect to the judgement that voided the warrant of arrest issued against A.A. Maina which formed the basis for the query and his eventual dismissal,” the letter read.

“Further to the aforementioned letter, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) at its meeting held on 14th June 2017 deliberated on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF’s) letter and requested the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) vide letter FC.4029/82/VOL.III/160 of 21st June, 2017, to advise the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior to consider the AGF’s letter, the officer’s case and make appropriate recommendation to the commission.

“The OHCSF accordingly advised Ministry of Iinterior to consider the matter. The Ministry of Interior at its Senior Staff Committee (SSC)’s meeting held on 22nd June, 2017 considered the disciplinary case against the officer and the letter by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice seeking the reinstatement of the officer as a Director (Administration), SGL.17 in the Federal Civil Service.

“The Ministry of Interior’s Senior Staff Committee (SSC) deliberated on the case and recommended that Mr Maina be reinstated into the service as Deputy Director, SGL. 16. The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) vide letter Ref. No. HCSF/LU/COR/FCSC/749/III/135 dated 14th August 2017 forwarded to the recommendations of the Senior Staff Committee (SSC) of the Ministry on Interior to the FCSC for further necessary action.”

The letter also said FCSC had approved the reinstatement of Maina and directed that he should be made to sit for next promotion examination to the post of director.

It should be noted that the federal civil service commission dismissed Maina in 2013 for absconding from duty following a recommendation by the office of the head of service.

He was accused of being involved in pension fraud running into over N100 billion.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Maina’s dismissal from the civil service on Monday, October 23, 2017.