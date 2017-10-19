Home > News > Local >

President Buhari meets Turkey's Erdogan in Ankara

President Buhari meets Turkey's Erdogan in Ankara

  • Published:
Image
President Muhammadu Buhari paid a courtesy visit to Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, the capital city, on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

The president was welcomed with a 21-gun salute as he inspected a Guard of Honour with his host, Erdogan.

According to President Buhari's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the two leaders later sat down to discuss defence and security cooperation, migration issues, among others.

The president had left for Turkey after presiding over Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

His official working visit to Ankara on the invitation of President Erdogan is part of his participation in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) that'll be held on Friday, October 20.

The president was accompanied by cabinet ministers and top government officials including the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali.

According to Bashir, Ali's presence on the delegation is part of efforts to halt the worrying rise in the illegal importation of firearms into Nigeria from the European country.

