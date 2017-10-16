Home > News > Local >

Police rescue Catholic priest, FRSC officer from kidnappers

In Zamfara, Ebonyi Police rescue Catholic priest, FRSC officer from kidnappers

ASP Odah said that the police, acting on a tip-off, raided the criminals’ hideout and rescued the kidnapped victims.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kidnap play

Kidnap

(File Photo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ebonyi Police Command has rescued a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Timothy Nwanja, abducted by gunmen in Okpokueze Nkomoro community, Imoha Development Centre of Ezza North Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the priest, who serves at St. Mary’s Parish in the area, was kidnapped by three gunmen at about 8.30pm on Sunday night at his residence.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Loveth Odah, confirmed on Monday the safe rescue of the priest and his cook, who was also abducted with him.

She said that the police, acting on a tip-off, raided the criminals’ hideout and rescued the kidnapped victims.

“The priest was having dinner when the kidnappers sneaked into his room not knowing that his cook had gone upstairs to get water from the refrigerator.

“They abducted her; and on hearing her scream, the priest ran upstairs to know what was going on and they also abducted him.

“They took him away in his own vehicle, blindfolded and blocked his ears so that he won’t be able to listen to their conversation,” the police spokesperson said.

Odah said that the kidnappers later separated the priest and cook, fortunately the former jumped out through the window of the uncompleted building where he was taken to.

The kidnappers had taken Holy Communion wine while in the priest’s house and subsequently dozed off which enabled the priest to escape.

“They had planned to demand the N100 million ransom from the Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese in the morning before running out of luck.

“We have arrested one of the suspected kidnappers and have launched a serious manhunt for the remaining two,” she said.

In the same vein, the Zamfara State Police Command has rescued a personnel of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Muhammad B-Kudu, kidnapped recently by unidentified gunmen at Tsafe Unit Command of the FRSC in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unidentified gunmen had on Sept. 21 invaded the Tsafe Unit Command of the FRSC in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state killing one officer, Hamza Mubarak and kidnapping the rescued victim.

The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Shaba Alkali, told NAN in Gusau on Monday, that since the abduction, the command did not relent until the safe rescue of the FRSC officer.

He said the officer was rescued on Sunday by a team of mobile policemen at Dandindin Village in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

Alkali said that though the gunmen escaped into the forest during the rescue operation, the command would continue to comb the area until all the criminals are arrested and brought to book.

The FRSC officer was successfully rescued and brought to police headquarters, where he was formally handed over to the state FRSC Acting-Sector Commander,” the CP said.

He thanked members of the public for their support in giving relevant information that led to the dislodgement of criminals in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Rochas Okorocha Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state is reportedly worth N520m...bullet
2 Niger Delta Militants Group vows to cripple oil production over...bullet
3 Buhari This is what president told Southeast Governors, leadersbullet

Related Articles

In Anambra Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim
In Cross River Police rescue abducted woman, kill one suspect
Ibrahim Idris Misau attacks Police boss on live TV
NASS Senate approves bill to sentence kidnappers to death
In Edo Catholic priest abducted on highway
In Kaduna Gunmen kidnap Assistant Commissioner of Police, demand N30M ransom
In Imo Police corporal, 5 others arrested over death of Catholic Priest
In Delta Abductors demand N10m ransom to release Catholic priest
Onaiyekan Archbishop decries failure to rescue kidnapped catholic priest
In Benue Governor Ortom places N5m price tag on alleged killer of his aide

Local

A child infected with the monkeypox virus
Monkeypox Patient commits suicide over affliction in Bayelsa
Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman.
Hadiza Usman NPA boss insists no going back on termination of Atiku's Intels contract
Begomovirus, Brown Streak Viruses 2 new cassava diseases might ravage Nigeria if not checked
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of state for petroleum
Kachikwu Nothing to worry about the fire incident in minister's Abuja house