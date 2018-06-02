Home > News > Local >

Police begin manhunt for kidnappers of abducted students

In Akwa Ibom Police begin manhunt for kidnappers of 3 female students abducted from Obong University

Witnesses said some hoodlums stormed the female hostel of the university in the early hours of Friday and abducted the s

The Akwa Ibom  Police Command has begun a manhunt for the abductors of three female students of Obong University,  Obong Ntak, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of State.

Witnesses said some hoodlums stormed the female hostel of the university in the early hours of Friday and abducted the students.

DSP Macdon Odiko, the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom, said the police rescued one of the female students who sustained injury during the raid.

 “One person was injured and she is the person rescued by the police. She is at present undergoing treatment in a hospital in the state.

“The incident occurred about 2am  on Friday within the female hostel.The hoodlums were about eight  in number and the university securitymen were not armed.

“And they came in from the bush as there is no perimeter fence around the school premises,” he said.

The police spokesman in the state said they were yet to effect any arrest in respect of the abduction, promising the command was doing everything possible to rescue the girls unhurt.

However, the students on Friday morning embarked on a peaceful protest over the abduction of their colleagues.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Udoudo Ekanemesang, urged the students  to remain calm.

He also assured that the school authorities would ensure the students were rescued as soon as possible.

NAN reports that  Etim Ekpo is one of the local government areas having security challenges often linked to activities of militants and cultists in the past one year in the state.

