Police arraign businessman over N465,000 fraud

The Police on Friday arraigned a 40-year old businessman, Obinna Dim, ‎in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court for allegedly obtaining N465, 000 under false pretense.

The defendant, who resides in Gwarinpa, Abuja, denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that one Ijeoma Chukwudike of Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on April 2.

He alleged that the defendant deceived the complainant into delivering the amount to him, under the pretense of securing a contract for the complainant.

Olanipekun said the defendant converted the sum to his personal use, adding that the police had, however, recovered N90,000 from the defendant .

Olanipekun said the offence contravened the Penal Code.

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, however, granted the defendant bail for N400, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show means of identification and livelihood.

Marafa adjourned the matter until May 16 for hearing.